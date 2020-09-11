Quokkas singing Bonnie Tyler: What you need to end the week

Australian health insurer HBF has brought back the sassy quokkas it introduced earlier this year for a new campaign touting the fact that its premiums aren't going up. And naturally, the way to do this is to have the quokkas sing a version of Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding out for a hero'—in a 1980s music-video style.

Ad Nut likes that the brand platform is officially a foul-mouthed pun—'Don’t settle for a quokka sh!#’—and that the creators worked this phrase into the song.

The campaign includes TV, influencers and display, plus an extended 60-second lyric video, which will be shared across social and YouTube:

On first glance upon receiving these videos, Ad Nut thought the stars were squirrels, in which case the ads would have gone into Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame. Alas, although they bear a resemblance to squirrels—and are therefore highly attractive and charismatic—quokkas are marsupials. Sorry, distantly related Aussie creatures, you are not eligible.

Friday-fun bonus

This HBF campaign is good fun, but when it comes to the genre of Bonnie Tyler spoofs, the "literal music video" version of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' will forever be Ad Nut's favourite:

CREDITS

Client: HBF East Coast

General Manager: David Greig

Brand Lead: Maham Mahmood

Acquisition Lead: Jessica Albanese

Performance & Analytics Specialist: Sam Coughlan

Marketing Coordinator: Hollie Doherty

Agency: Leo Burnett Melbourne

Chief Creative Officer: Jason Williams

Creative Director: Jim Walsh

Creative Director: Michelle Walsh

Director of Integrated Strategy: Ilona Janashvili

Group Account Director: Kate Silver

Project Lead: Amanda Nicoll

Account Manager: Tessa Symon

Senior Broadcast Producer: Eliza Malone

Production: Mighty Nice

ECD Animation Director: Darren Price

Executive Producer: Tina Braham

Sound: Bang Bang

Engineer: Sam Hopgood Engineer

Music: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Media: OMD