Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Quokkas singing Bonnie Tyler: What you need to end the week

Musical marsupials urge Australians to 'Hold out for a zero' in a campaign for HBF by Leo Burnett.

Australian health insurer HBF has brought back the sassy quokkas it introduced earlier this year for a new campaign touting the fact that its premiums aren't going up. And naturally, the way to do this is to have the quokkas sing a version of Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding out for a hero'—in a 1980s music-video style.

Ad Nut likes that the brand platform is officially a foul-mouthed pun—'Don’t settle for a quokka sh!#’—and that the creators worked this phrase into the song.

The campaign includes TV, influencers and display, plus an extended 60-second lyric video, which will be shared across social and YouTube:

On first glance upon receiving these videos, Ad Nut thought the stars were squirrels, in which case the ads would have gone into Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame. Alas, although they bear a resemblance to squirrels—and are therefore highly attractive and charismatic—quokkas are marsupials. Sorry, distantly related Aussie creatures, you are not eligible.  

Friday-fun bonus

This HBF campaign is good fun, but when it comes to the genre of Bonnie Tyler spoofs, the "literal music video" version of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' will forever be Ad Nut's favourite:

CREDITS

Client: HBF East Coast
General Manager: David Greig
Brand Lead: Maham Mahmood
Acquisition Lead: Jessica Albanese
Performance & Analytics Specialist: Sam Coughlan
Marketing Coordinator: Hollie Doherty

Agency: Leo Burnett Melbourne
Chief Creative Officer: Jason Williams
Creative Director: Jim Walsh                                                                                                                       
Creative Director: Michelle Walsh                                                                                                                         
Director of Integrated Strategy: Ilona Janashvili                                                                                         
Group Account Director: Kate Silver                                                                                                               
Project Lead: Amanda Nicoll
Account Manager: Tessa Symon
Senior Broadcast Producer: Eliza Malone

Production: Mighty Nice
ECD Animation Director: Darren Price
Executive Producer: Tina Braham

Sound: Bang Bang
Engineer: Sam Hopgood Engineer
Music: Squeak E. Clean Studios

Media: OMD

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

2 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

3 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

4 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

5 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

6 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

7 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

8 Pernod Ricard shifts brand experience spend from events to social

Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

9 Nike elevates Serena and Venus above tennis rankings

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

10 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Related Articles

Leo Burnett's distinctiveness lives on in client work
Advertising
Apr 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett's distinctiveness lives on in client work

Agency Report Card 2019: Leo Burnett
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Leo Burnett

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India
Advertising
Oct 18, 2019
Campaign India Team

Tinder assigns creative mandate to Leo Burnett in India

Leo Burnett announces Mark Tutssel retirement
Advertising
May 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Leo Burnett announces Mark Tutssel retirement

Just Published

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year Awards 2020
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff

A step-by-step entry guide for Agency of the Year ...

Only one week remains until the entry deadline for Agency of the Year Awards 2020. Here’s your easy guide to entry.

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective ...

Here's a primer for marketers on how to conduct research to drive better returns on investment. Pay attention, there will be TOUGH quiz.

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four black pencils
Advertising
2 days ago
Jennifer Small

D&AD honours Dentsu chief creative; awards four ...

In the virtual 2020 ceremony last night, D&AD gave its President's Award to Dentsu chief creative officer Yuya Furukawa, and announced four Black Pencil winners.

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent in Southeast Asia
Digital
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Online platforms face growing consumer discontent ...

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Over a third of Asean consumers are unhappy with their digital commerce experience, despite a spike in online spending during the pandemic, according to a report from Blackbox Research and Toluna.