Quokkas singing Bonnie Tyler: What you need to end the week

Australian health insurer HBF has brought back the sassy quokkas it introduced earlier this year for a new campaign touting the fact that its premiums aren't going up. And naturally, the way to do this is to have the quokkas sing a version of Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding out for a hero'—in a 1980s music-video style.
Ad Nut likes that the brand platform is officially a foul-mouthed pun—'Don’t settle for a quokka sh!#’—and that the creators worked this phrase into the song.
The campaign includes TV, influencers and display, plus an extended 60-second lyric video, which will be shared across social and YouTube:
On first glance upon receiving these videos, Ad Nut thought the stars were squirrels, in which case the ads would have gone into Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame. Alas, although they bear a resemblance to squirrels—and are therefore highly attractive and charismatic—quokkas are marsupials. Sorry, distantly related Aussie creatures, you are not eligible.
Friday-fun bonus
This HBF campaign is good fun, but when it comes to the genre of Bonnie Tyler spoofs, the "literal music video" version of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' will forever be Ad Nut's favourite:
CREDITS
Client: HBF East Coast
General Manager: David Greig
Brand Lead: Maham Mahmood
Acquisition Lead: Jessica Albanese
Performance & Analytics Specialist: Sam Coughlan
Marketing Coordinator: Hollie Doherty
Agency: Leo Burnett Melbourne
Chief Creative Officer: Jason Williams
Creative Director: Jim Walsh
Creative Director: Michelle Walsh
Director of Integrated Strategy: Ilona Janashvili
Group Account Director: Kate Silver
Project Lead: Amanda Nicoll
Account Manager: Tessa Symon
Senior Broadcast Producer: Eliza Malone
Production: Mighty Nice
ECD Animation Director: Darren Price
Executive Producer: Tina Braham
Sound: Bang Bang
Engineer: Sam Hopgood Engineer
Music: Squeak E. Clean Studios
Media: OMD
