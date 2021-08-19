Marketing The Work
Fayola Douglas
2 days ago

Ocean Bottle calls on consumers to come clean on sustainability fails in debut brand campaign

Consumers can make sustainability confessions that challenge the 'all or nothing' approach.

Reusable flask brand Ocean Bottle is encouraging people to come clean on their sustainability slip-ups in its first brand campaign, which aims to challenge consumers taking the "all or nothing" approach when it comes to living sustainably.

The digital campaign is being launched with an animated spot 'Econfessions of Ocean Bottle' by Drum. Three colourful characters are seen committing some eco faux pas, such as using an overflowing bin, not recycling, drinking bottled water and forgetting to use reusable bags. The spot, which will run across social channels, was animated by Parallel Teeth through Strange Beast.

For Ocean Bottle's 'Econfession challenge', key talent collaborating on the campaign will ask the public via TikTok and Instagram to come clean on their most shocking sustainability confession.

EhizTega Alexander and Maddy Lucy Dann will be promoting the campaign. Ocean Bottle will then repurpose the user-generated #econfession content through guerilla marketing in central London.

For every social post that uses the hashtag #econfession, Ocean Bottle will stop 10 plastic bottles from entering our ocean, in partnership with Plastic Bank.

Ocean Bottle's investment into TikTok is part of an initiative to appeal to a broader audience. TikTok is supporting the campaign by boosting it on the discovery feed on the 20 August, as part of its TikTok For Good initiative.

Nick Doman, founder and co-chief executive of Ocean Bottle, said: "Here at Ocean Bottle, we know perfection is impossible to achieve and as a collective want everyone to join us and do small acts that better the environment. For our first brand campaign, we launched 'Econfession' as a call to action for us all to acknowledge our not-so eco-friendly habits as a first step to doing better.

"We're excited to launch our first direct-to-consumer brand campaign, 'Econfession', to build on our existing community and bring forward our target of collecting 80,000,000kg of plastic to prevent this from reaching our ocean by 2025."

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

3 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

4 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

5 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

6 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

8 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

9 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Related Articles

OMG's content agency Drum to launch under PHD in Asia-Pacific
Digital
Sep 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

OMG's content agency Drum to launch under PHD in ...

Yahoo Hong Kong drums up mobile presence with quirky ads
The Work
Nov 30, 2015
Ad Nut

Yahoo Hong Kong drums up mobile presence with ...

Universal drums up publicity for Flashpoint
Advertising
Apr 22, 2009
Kenny Lim

Universal drums up publicity for Flashpoint

7-Eleven bangs the drum with humorous new ad campaign
The Work
Nov 15, 2012
Benjamin Li

7-Eleven bangs the drum with humorous new ad campaign

Just Published

Dentsu India restructures CXM business
Digital
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Dentsu India restructures CXM business

Sonthalia to continue as CEO of Sokrati

McDonald’s dishes out McFlurrys from a ‘walk-thru’ billboard
News
4 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

McDonald’s dishes out McFlurrys from a ‘walk-thru’ ...

The London activation supports its new brand platform ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’

Hotwire owner Enero reports 14% rise in full-year organic revenue
PR
4 hours ago
John Harrington

Hotwire owner Enero reports 14% rise in full-year ...

Enero, the Australian listed owner of agencies including tech PR consultancy Hotwire, has reported a 14% rise in organic revenue in the year to 30 June 2021 as underlying earnings surged.

Bloomberg on track to break its advertising record
Media
4 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Bloomberg on track to break its advertising record

Global advertising and events revenue grew by 73%.