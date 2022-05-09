Never give up fried foods for a man, this oil brand says

Ad Nut believes that no woman should give up anything to appease a man. And Ad Nut is happy to see Thai rice bran oil brand Jaikao think the same. The story begins with a woman who gets dumped by her partner and she runs to her jaded friend who has clearly heard this break-up story one too many times. The woman moans about giving up deep-fried foods to remain in shape for her partner and getting dumped in spite of that. Ad Nut won’t reveal the punchline, but as is the case with so many Thai ads, it is deeply gratifying.
