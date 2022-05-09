Never give up fried foods for a man, this oil brand says

Ad Nut believes that no woman should give up anything to appease a man. And Ad Nut is happy to see Thai rice bran oil brand Jaikao think the same. The story begins with a woman who gets dumped by her partner and she runs to her jaded friend who has clearly heard this break-up story one too many times. The woman moans about giving up deep-fried foods to remain in shape for her partner and getting dumped in spite of that. Ad Nut won’t reveal the punchline, but as is the case with so many Thai ads, it is deeply gratifying.

CREDITS

Agency : Audacity Bangkok

Chief Creative : Jon Chalermwong

Creative Director : Pisut Nirodsil

Art Director : Kulika Arayangkool

Agency Producer : Witsuwut Nuchpoom

Managing Director : Pichaiphat Tananont

Production House : Porjai Film Co., Ltd

Director : Surapong Ploensang

Executive Producer : Piyawan Sujaritpong

Producer : Wilasinee Phuakdech

Assistant Director : Inthat Musikathanee, Nattapat Aemkhum

DOP : Teerawat Thitikornwanich

Production Manager : Chayada Khoonruekanmaitee

Post Producer : Varinthorn Penvajeekul

Editor : จะรีบอัปเดตตามมานะคะ

Colorist : Phiradon Witcharonasorn

Online Artist : Phitiwat Cheejapo

Sound Engineer : Wanchai Sinprajugkul