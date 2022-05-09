Advertising Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Never give up fried foods for a man, this oil brand says

A Thai ad for oil brand Jaikao manages to be accidentally feminist.

Ad Nut believes that no woman should give up anything to appease a man. And Ad Nut is happy to see Thai rice bran oil brand Jaikao think the same. The story begins with a woman who gets dumped by her partner and she runs to her jaded friend who has clearly heard this break-up story one too many times. The woman moans about giving up deep-fried foods to remain in shape for her partner and getting dumped in spite of that. Ad Nut won’t reveal the punchline, but as is the case with so many Thai ads, it is deeply gratifying.

CREDITS

Agency : Audacity Bangkok
Chief Creative : Jon Chalermwong
Creative Director : Pisut Nirodsil
Art Director : Kulika Arayangkool
Agency Producer : Witsuwut Nuchpoom
Managing Director : Pichaiphat Tananont
Production House : Porjai Film Co., Ltd
Director : Surapong Ploensang
Executive Producer : Piyawan Sujaritpong
Producer : Wilasinee Phuakdech
Assistant Director : Inthat Musikathanee, Nattapat Aemkhum
DOP : Teerawat  Thitikornwanich
Production Manager : Chayada Khoonruekanmaitee
Post Producer : Varinthorn Penvajeekul
Editor : จะรีบอัปเดตตามมานะคะ
Colorist : Phiradon Witcharonasorn
Online Artist : Phitiwat Cheejapo
Sound Engineer : Wanchai Sinprajugkul

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

