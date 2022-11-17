Advertising The Work
Daniel Farey-Jones
Nov 17, 2022

Mike Newell directs eight-minute Macallan whisky spot starring Emily Mortimer

Heritage film conceived and produced by brand’s in-house creative director.

Four Weddings and a Funeral and Harry Potter director Mike Newell has returned to advertising to helm a mini biopic set in early 20th century Scotland for whisky brand The Macallan.

The eight-minute film "The Spirit of 1926" casts film actress Emily Mortimer as Janet ‘Nettie’ Harbinson, an important figure in the distillery’s past whose story the brand’s creative director Jaume Ferras decided to tell.

Nettie is shown resisting patriarchal pressure to sell the distillery when her husband dies in 1918 – an event that gives Newell the unusual opportunity to echo his emotional Four Weddings funeral scene in the commercial space, where he has previously produced work for Yardley’s and Nescafe.

While big screen talent and long-form ads are not new to whisky marketing – think Robert Carlyle and Jude Law for Johnnie Walker – Ferras relished the chance to give Harbinson’s unusual story cinematic treatment.

“We uncovered Janet Harbinson’s story when researching the background to The Macallan Fine & Rare 1926 [crafted by her and to date the most valuable bottle of wine or spirit ever sold at auction] and we knew we had to share it as soon as we learned of her role in its distillation and maturation, as well as the deep influence she had on the future development of the brand,” he said.

“At its heart, this is a love story,” he added. “It celebrates the love that Nettie had for her husband, her love for the local community, her love for nature and her love for the family business. She cared deeply about others and was determined to use her position at The Macallan to enrich the lives of those around her."

The film is available online and will also be shown in full in Everyman cinemas as a special feature ahead of select film screenings and in a 30-second cut-down version during the ad slot in other cinemas. Media buying is by Zenith.

The project took Ferras five years from conception to finished film and involves several high-profile Scottish collaborators: Simple Minds wrote the music, Christopher Kane designed the costumes and The Queen’s Gambit screenwriter Alan Scott (who is also a former chairman of The Macallan and Harbinson’s great-nephew).

Ferras added: “Film is in The Macallan’s DNA [and] as a brand with a long Scottish heritage it was important to us to bring together the best of the country’s creative talent – people who are also dedicated to the incomparable creativity and craftsmanship for which The Macallan is renowned.”

Welsh actor Jonathan Pryce, currently playing Prince Philip in The Crown, provides the voiceover.

Also involved in the project were Sharon Gibson, head of creative content at The Macallan, and creative and production agencies Masters For You, Potlatch and Leith as well as channel agencies The Big Partnership, Dog Digital and Like Digital and Partners.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

DFS introduces experiential whisky pop-up at Changi Airport
Marketing
Jun 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

DFS introduces experiential whisky pop-up at Changi ...

The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
Sep 24, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific

Yokozuna and master blender come together for Mizunara whisky campaign
Advertising
Jan 13, 2016
David Blecken

Yokozuna and master blender come together for ...

Women and whisky: Diageo's gender-neutral marketing formula
Analysis
Apr 23, 2014
Staff Reporters

Women and whisky: Diageo's gender-neutral marketing ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
8 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.