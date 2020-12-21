The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

McDonald’s’ ‘EatQual’ initiative helps those with limited upper limb movement

Launches new packaging on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

McDonald’s India West and South has launched ‘EatQual’, a special pack for customers with limited hand mobility, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. EatQual stems from the insight that McDonald’s standard packaging typically requires customers to use both hands while eating the brand’s offerings, making it difficult for those with limited upper-limb movement to enjoy their food. The brand film promotes this thought.
 
The brand hosted individuals with limited upper hand mobility in select outlets across Mumbai, Pune and Chennai to eat using the EatQual packaging. A film conceptualised by DDB Mudra has been rolled out.
 
Vinod Kumar, managing trustee, The Good Quest Foundation, said, “Now even a person with limited upper limb mobility can visit McDonald’s ... thank you for the partnership McDonald’s. We are sure EatQual packaging will set a benchmark for the others to follow.”
 
CREDITS:
 
Client: McDonald's India
Agency: DDB Mudra
Creative team: Rahul Mathew, Ashish Phatak, Shagun Seda, Siddhesh Khatavkar, Harshada Menon, Vilsen G, Roy Sebastian, Vivek Bhatia, Shefali Parashar, Shruti Parulekar, Asha Deora, Urja Patel, Aishwarya Likhite, Rahul Sharma
Account management: Anurag Tandon, Murli Krishnan, Debjani Roychoudhury, Anchal Bhojwani, Gaurav Magotra, Sonali Savla, Bunsi Issar.
Planning team: Mehak Jaini, Jaiprakash Tekwani
Films: Jay Gaikwad
Director: Harshik Suraiya
Executive producers: Vinit Bhatt, Chintan Pandav
DOP: Varun Sud    
