McDonald’s’ ‘EatQual’ initiative helps those with limited upper limb movement
Launches new packaging on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
2020's most-read stories
YEAR IN REVIEW: As we shut our laptops on a very long (some might say 'unprecedented') year, we leave you with our most popular articles of 2020. Thanks, best wishes and we'll see you in 2021.
Farewell to 2020: A Campaign limerick
As Campaign Asia-Pacific takes a break from daily coverage until January 4th, we leave you with a goodbye limerick.
MDC Partners, Stagwell reach agreement to combine
Former top Clinton adviser and one-time Burson-Marsteller CEO Mark Penn is set to serve as chairman and CEO of the combined network.
Jingles all the way
All I want for Christmas is for brands to rediscover the power of a few catchy musical notes, writes Paypal International's consumer marketing director.