Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
Dec 11, 2022

Mastercard sounds a clarion call for women's cricket

Watch the film for the lead BCCI sponsor.

Mastercard and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have rolled out a campaign through which it urges viewers to not take women cricketers lightly, ahead of India's T20 series against Australia.

The first film in the campaign highlights Harleen Kaur Deol's struggles before she took to the field as an Indian cricketer. This will be followed by a film each for Shafali Verma and Renuka Singh.

Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI, said, “We are happy to partner with Mastercard for the campaign, which will bring out the stories of hard work, sacrifices and dedication. We want to encourage young girls to pursue cricket as a passion and a career option.”

Julie Nestor, senior vice president and head of marketing and communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, said, “Mastercard has been striving to make sports more inclusive globally. Cricket is the most celebrated sport in India. We commend the BCCI for its inclusive pay policy and are delighted to actively support women’s cricket as part of the overall sponsorship of the BCCI home series matches. Collaborating with the BCCI to promote women’s cricket is an extension of Mastercard’s larger commitment to address gender biases and encourage women’s participation in sports.”

Mastercard is the lead sponsor for the BCCI. 

