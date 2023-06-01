Advertising The Work
M-pop group Dolla partners with Darlie to tell their story

AD BRIEF: Darlie's new campaign by FCB Shout tells the orgin story of Malaysian pop-group Dolla, including a feature film about overcoming audition fears and learning to smile.

Malaysian female pop group Dolla has become the new brand ambassador for the Chinese-founded toothpaste brand Darlie. In their collaborative launch for the Malaysian market, Darlie's new campaign features the film 'Outshine Your Fears' by FCB Shout and D Moving Pictures, which delves into the fears that initially plagued the members of their group as they first auditioned. 

In the film, what gives them the confidence to conquer their fears is a helpful smile from others, making the connection to oral care complete. 

“In the eyes of the world, Dolla is the epitome of confidence. They are constantly in front of the cameras, meeting their fans, performing on stage and just putting themselves out there on social media. It takes a lot of confidence to do what they do,” said Melissa Wong, marketing director of Hawley & Hazel Malaysia. “After getting to know them better, we found out that, just like us, all four members of Dolla had their fears too. But in one another, these girls found the strength and confidence to overcome their individual fears to create one of the most iconic groups in the country. And for them, all it took was a smile. That is why we decided to collaborate with Dolla because we believe that they are the perfect role models to help the Darlie All Shiny White brand inspire young Malaysians to let their confident smile set the stage for them to shine.”

To date, the film has received over 4.5 million views and more than 13,604 engagements. More Darlie All Shiny White x Dolla collaborations are on the way in the coming months, including product commercials, social media content, a 'Dolla Diaries' episode and meet-and-greet engagements.

FCB Shout and Dolla

CREDITS

Client: Hawley & Hazel Marketing (Darlie Malaysia)
General Manager: Ian Chew
Marketing Director: Melissa Wong
Brand Manager: Yune Lyn Chia

Agency: FCB Shout
Co-owner & Chief Executive Officer: Shaun Tay
Co-owner & Chief Creative Officer: Ong Shi Ping
General Manager: Syahriza Badron
Head of Creative: Tjer
Associate Creative Directors: Boon Chuan Suah
Designer: Yee Min Jian
Associate Brand Director: Melanie Mustapha
Senior Brand Manager: Jolynn Lee
Social Brand Manager: Putra Ahmad Fauzi
Producer: Cheong Wai Leng

Production: D Moving Pictures
Film Director & Executive Producer: Dick Chua
Producer: Jocny
Offline Editor: GK Koon
Online Artist: Aznir
Colorist: Kah Sheng

Additional Production: Real Time Studios
Music Director : Danny Lim
Sound Engineer : Julian Lim & Terry Chong
Audio Production Producer : Jennifer Yiew & Evelyn Ang

