Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 11, 2022

Li’l Deets and Jackpot drop hip-hop knowledge in car insurance ad

Your friendly neighbourhood hip-hop connoisseurs charm audiences in new Rollin Car Insurance campaign.

Rollin Car Insurance has never been one for conventional messaging. Remember Larry, the lovable, rap-loving character in this campaign that scooped many awards particularly for sound design? Well, the brand’s affinity for rap is back again, this time more intensely.

The new campaign called ‘Hip Hop Holla’ features equally lovable characters—Li’l Deets and Jackpot—who are hip-hop connoisseurs willing to drop snippets of knowledge about the history and important dates around the genre. The campaign is made up of 16 short episodes, which will be released on Instagram twice a month. Ad Nut loves the tight production, snarky copy (“[Eminem] looks like a pizza boy tho"), and conceptualisation. And of course, there’s also a Spotify playlist curated by Li’l Deets and Jackpot.

Watch a few episodes of the campaign in the player above. Skrrt.

CREDITS

Client: ROLLiN’ Insurance / IAG
Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire
Production Company: Revolver
Director: Mike Long
Editor: Lily Davis at The Editors
 Post Production: Blockhead VFX 
Sound: Rumble 
Puppet makers/ Puppeteers: Make-Up Effects Group

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

3 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

5 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

6 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

7 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

8 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

10 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Related Articles

Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball in town
Advertising
Nov 9, 2021
Ad Nut

Let's roll with Larry, the coolest giant puffball ...

Hitting the right notes: Music enters the metaverse
Marketing
Aug 11, 2022
Anthony Baker

Hitting the right notes: Music enters the metaverse

HK insurer offers family coverage for same-sex couples
Advertising
Jun 13, 2022
Ad Nut

HK insurer offers family coverage for same-sex couples

Metaverse insurance: Ushering in a new class of assets
Digital
May 23, 2022
Humphrey Ho

Metaverse insurance: Ushering in a new class of assets

Just Published

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer
PR
1 hour ago
Brandon Doerrer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief ...

She will train talent and organise development in her newly created role.

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defence company you’ve never heard of
Analysis
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the ...

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is well-known in government circles, but it has been doubling down on its brand communications to attract new talent and investors.

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
2 hours ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Global agency rankings: In the creative and media leagues, BBDO catapults 38 places to enter the former, while Publicis Media retains its position at the top of the latter.

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before jumping into the metaverse
Advertising
2 hours ago
Laura Wade

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before ...

Why your metaverse activations could foil your net-zero emissions plans.