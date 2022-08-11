Li’l Deets and Jackpot drop hip-hop knowledge in car insurance ad

Rollin Car Insurance has never been one for conventional messaging. Remember Larry, the lovable, rap-loving character in this campaign that scooped many awards particularly for sound design? Well, the brand’s affinity for rap is back again, this time more intensely.

The new campaign called ‘Hip Hop Holla’ features equally lovable characters—Li’l Deets and Jackpot—who are hip-hop connoisseurs willing to drop snippets of knowledge about the history and important dates around the genre. The campaign is made up of 16 short episodes, which will be released on Instagram twice a month. Ad Nut loves the tight production, snarky copy (“[Eminem] looks like a pizza boy tho"), and conceptualisation. And of course, there’s also a Spotify playlist curated by Li’l Deets and Jackpot.

Watch a few episodes of the campaign in the player above. Skrrt.

CREDITS



Client: ROLLiN’ Insurance / IAG

Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

Production Company: Revolver

Director: Mike Long

Editor: Lily Davis at The Editors

Post Production: Blockhead VFX

Sound: Rumble

Puppet makers/ Puppeteers: Make-Up Effects Group