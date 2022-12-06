Kasikornbank challenges workplace tropes in recruitment ad

Boss breathing down your neck? In a new film by GreynJ United for Thailand’s Kasikornbank, this workplace trope is depicted literally when a candidate interviews at a company. A voice in his ear—manifested visually as a tiny version of the person interviewing him sitting atop his shoulder—tells him to pander to hierarchal old-guard thinking during the interview.

In the second scenario, bootlicking behaviour is also reflected literally while the third scenario shows a lack of resources as a common issue. Ad Nut thinks the writing—while sometimes a little too literal—is effective in addressing common workplace grievances. Ad Nut is particularly fond of the part where a character confuses Thomas Edison for Isaac Newton, prompting him to say they’re both the “same thing”.

