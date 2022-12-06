Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Dec 6, 2022

Kasikornbank challenges workplace tropes in recruitment ad

A boss who only wants their way? Suck-up behaviour in the office? A lack of investment in workplace facilities? Not at our bank, Kasikornbank promises.

Boss breathing down your neck? In a new film by GreynJ United for Thailand’s Kasikornbank, this workplace trope is depicted literally when a candidate interviews at a company. A voice in his ear—manifested visually as a tiny version of the person interviewing him sitting atop his shoulder—tells him to pander to hierarchal old-guard thinking during the interview.

In the second scenario, bootlicking behaviour is also reflected literally while the third scenario shows a lack of resources as a common issue. Ad Nut thinks the writing—while sometimes a little too literal—is effective in addressing common workplace grievances. Ad Nut is particularly fond of the part where a character confuses Thomas Edison for Isaac Newton, prompting him to say they’re both the “same thing”.

CREDITS

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited
Hataiporn Chiemprasert – First Senior Vice President
Kritapas Kusmith – Senior Vice President
Punyapa Limteerayos – First Vice President
Songphon Sirisuvanna - Vice President
Chindanai Niyamapa – Assistant Vice President

GREYnJ United
Chairwoman: Kanaporn Hutcheson
Creative Chairwoman: Jureeporn Thaidumrong
Chief Executive Officer: Thipayachand Hasdin
General Manager: Kanokkorn Seehapan
Creative Director: Thanyaluck Pongacha
Creative Group Head: Vongjino Kedjariyanon
Senior Copywriter: Pat Deesawat
Copywriter: Sorrawich Srisupasitanon
Group Account Director: Kantharat Teerarojjanawong
Account Manager: Nattawut Methithawat
Planning Director: Jongkoch Dusittanakarin
Strategic Planner: Jidapa Tansutat
Agency Producer: Ruangkanjana Aiamrit

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022

2 Agency of the Year 2022

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

5 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

8 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

How are you using discovery commerce?

9 How are you using discovery commerce?

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

10 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2022: Kanokkorn Seehapan, GreyNJ United
Oct 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Kanokkorn Seehapan, GreyNJ United

Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses
Jul 20, 2020
Ad Nut

Kasikornbank puts spotlight on small businesses

Kasikornbank's ad renaissance lives on
Oct 7, 2019
Ad Nut

Kasikornbank's ad renaissance lives on

Ogilvy Thailand picks agency veteran Jiravara Virayavardhana as new CEO
Nov 23, 2022
Shawn Lim

Ogilvy Thailand picks agency veteran Jiravara ...

Just Published

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are misleading: study
5 hours ago
Lecia Bushak

Nearly 84% of mental health videos on TikTok are ...

The majority of TikTokers dispensing mental health advice don’t have relevant qualifications, a PlushCare report found.

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its $400 million media account
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

The NFL kicks off global review to consolidate its ...

The review impacts all of the pro football league’s current media agencies.

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Faux tourism campaign keeps Ukraine war top of mind

United24 reminds the world the war in Ukraine persists despite there being less media coverage.

Premier League kicks off creative account review
5 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Premier League kicks off creative account review

Incumbent FCB Inferno is repitching.