Kasikornbank challenges workplace tropes in recruitment ad

Boss breathing down your neck? In a new film by GreynJ United for Thailand’s Kasikornbank, this workplace trope is depicted literally when a candidate interviews at a company. A voice in his ear—manifested visually as a tiny version of the person interviewing him sitting atop his shoulder—tells him to pander to hierarchal old-guard thinking during the interview.
In the second scenario, bootlicking behaviour is also reflected literally while the third scenario shows a lack of resources as a common issue. Ad Nut thinks the writing—while sometimes a little too literal—is effective in addressing common workplace grievances. Ad Nut is particularly fond of the part where a character confuses Thomas Edison for Isaac Newton, prompting him to say they’re both the “same thing”.
CREDITS
Kasikornbank Public Company Limited
Hataiporn Chiemprasert – First Senior Vice President
Kritapas Kusmith – Senior Vice President
Punyapa Limteerayos – First Vice President
Songphon Sirisuvanna - Vice President
Chindanai Niyamapa – Assistant Vice President
GREYnJ United
Chairwoman: Kanaporn Hutcheson
Creative Chairwoman: Jureeporn Thaidumrong
Chief Executive Officer: Thipayachand Hasdin
General Manager: Kanokkorn Seehapan
Creative Director: Thanyaluck Pongacha
Creative Group Head: Vongjino Kedjariyanon
Senior Copywriter: Pat Deesawat
Copywriter: Sorrawich Srisupasitanon
Group Account Director: Kantharat Teerarojjanawong
Account Manager: Nattawut Methithawat
Planning Director: Jongkoch Dusittanakarin
Strategic Planner: Jidapa Tansutat
Agency Producer: Ruangkanjana Aiamrit
