Jockey India aims to celebrate versatile women with BRAvos

Jockey India has rolled out a campaign ‘Jockey Woman Knows Me’ #Brasasversatileasiam targeted at the modern Indian woman. Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, the film showcases how every woman is unique and needs bras that resonate with her versatility.

The film pans into women from different walks of life talking about their specific needs from their bra and how Jockey helps them fulfil those needs. It focuses on the versatility of the styles and range of bras that Jockey Woman offers.

Karthik Yathindra, associate vice-president, marketing and product management, Jockey India, said, “There is a bra for every body type, mood, occasion and through the campaign, we seek to share and engage the audiences about this and that there is no need for a woman to remain boxed and limit her choices. The campaign celebrates the versatility of women and how we as a brand are constantly raising the bar and working towards meeting their expectations.”

Debarjyo Nandi, executive vice president, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, added, “Jockey Woman Knows Me #Brasasversatileasiam is based on a deeper understanding of women after some extensive consumer research on what they really need from their innerwear, how they really feel about their bodies and themselves. The films reflect her many moods beautifully captured in moments which blend to make up the reality of their lives.”

The campaign is live on television, print, OOH, radio and digital media.

CREDITS:

Agency – Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi

Production house - Prodigious India

Director - Tj O Brien

Photographer - Stefan Dani