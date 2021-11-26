Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Job-site company releases 'trailer' for Javanese legend

What appears to a promo for a Marvel-style film based on the legend of Roro Jonggrang is actually a localised part of a broader campaign from Seek, the owner of JobStreet and JobsDB.

Ad Nut loves to see local culture reflected in campaign work, so the above 'trailer' for a film about an Indonesian legend is a welcome sight. 

It's based on the story of Roro Jonggrang, in which a prince tries to build 1000 temples on a very short timeline (one night) in order to win the love of a princess. In the legend, he calls upon spirits for help. In the ad, a wise adviser turns him onto the JobStreet site. 

The film is just part of a multi-market campaign for Seek, the company that runs both JobStreet and JobsDB. Led by McCann Worldgroup, the campaign also involves Ogilvy on social and PRecious Communications on PR.

In other markets, the campaign has kicked off with a more conventional approach—local-language versions of an anthemic film that encourages job seekers to look for work they're passionate about, under the tagline, 'Let's get to work'.

The campaign will also employ influencers across the region, including Singaporean actress Sharon Au, Malaysian standup comedian Harith Iskander, Indonesian vlogger Gerry Girianza, Filipino actor and chef Marvin Agustin, Thai musician Manassavee, and Hong Kong fitness entrepreneur Charlz Ng. Local markets will also see localised microsites and in-market activations.

Ad Nut, as you know, already has job that's well aligned with Ad Nut's passions.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

