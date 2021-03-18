Indonesia is still waiting for you, in new tourism campaign

With an arresting visual technique, a new film for Tourism Indonesia gives the impression that the people, animals and natural wonders of the nation are suspended in time as they wait for visitors to return.

The film, targeting domestic tourists and running in digital and social channels under the tagline 'Di Indonesia Aja' ('See you in Indonesia'), is the first work by M&C Saatchi Indonesia for the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy after winning the account in September (see "M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account").

Coming up with a unique and eye-catching look for a tourism campaign is difficult, as every campaign has to cover essentially the same things: stunning vistas, natural wonders, cultural celebrations, welcoming people, hospitality and cuisine.

M&C Saatchi and Indonesian film director Sim F solved the problem by asking human subjects to stay still while the camera moved around them, creating a series of 3D tableaux vivant. Some props were also frozen in space using boxes and wires that were then removed in post-production, and CG was used for some scenes, such as those with animals. Bali, Banyuwangi, Yogyakarta and Bintan served as locations.

"It was challenging to create a tourism film in the midst of the pandemic," said Anish Daryani, CEO, M&C Saatchi Indonesia. "Our team travelled across many destinations over three weeks, with strict adherence to Covid protocols. We believe that despite the pandemic, it’s important to keep the #wonderfulindonesia brand alive in the minds of people, and to carefully encourage domestic travellers to pursue travel and explore the wonders of Indonesia, when the time is right. It was also important to showcase the lengths to which the hospitality industry was going to make travel safe for people in a post-Covid era. I look at this as an opportunity to serve the country we fondly call home."