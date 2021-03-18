Advertising The Work
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

Indonesia is still waiting for you, in new tourism campaign

M&C Saatchi Indonesia's first work for the country's tourism ministry shows a land and people frozen in time, ready and waiting for visitors.

With an arresting visual technique, a new film for Tourism Indonesia gives the impression that the people, animals and natural wonders of the nation are suspended in time as they wait for visitors to return.

The film, targeting domestic tourists and running in digital and social channels under the tagline 'Di Indonesia Aja' ('See you in Indonesia'), is the first work by M&C Saatchi Indonesia for the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy after winning the account in September (see "M&C Saatchi tops 89 hopefuls to win Indonesia Tourism account").

Coming up with a unique and eye-catching look for a tourism campaign is difficult, as every campaign has to cover essentially the same things: stunning vistas, natural wonders, cultural celebrations, welcoming people, hospitality and cuisine. 

M&C Saatchi and Indonesian film director Sim F solved the problem by asking human subjects to stay still while the camera moved around them, creating a series of 3D tableaux vivant. Some props were also frozen in space using boxes and wires that were then removed in post-production, and CG was used for some scenes, such as those with animals. Bali, Banyuwangi, Yogyakarta and Bintan served as locations.

"It was challenging to create a tourism film in the midst of the pandemic," said Anish Daryani, CEO, M&C Saatchi Indonesia. "Our team travelled across many destinations over three weeks, with strict adherence to Covid protocols. We believe that despite the pandemic, it’s important to keep the #wonderfulindonesia brand alive in the minds of people, and to carefully encourage domestic travellers to pursue travel and explore the wonders of Indonesia, when the time is right. It was also important to showcase the lengths to which the hospitality industry was going to make travel safe for people in a post-Covid era. I look at this as an opportunity to serve the country we fondly call home."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

1 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

2 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

4 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

5 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

6 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

7 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

8 Coca-Cola eyes more efficiency after 35% adspend plunge in 2020

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

9 R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

10 IWD dos and don'ts for brands

Related Articles

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020

Agency Report Card 2020: M&C Saatchi
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi shares up a quarter on return to stock market
Advertising
Dec 7, 2020
Omar Oakes

M&C Saatchi shares up a quarter on return to stock ...

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
Nov 19, 2020
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

Just Published

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z
Marketing
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Crash Course: Creating compelling videos for Gen Z

Learn how to make compelling videos for a demographic that requires strong content and relatability.

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase
News
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Hong Kong's street artists get a harbourfront showcase

INSPIRATION STATION: A display near Hong Kong's waterfront showcases the work of artists who use varying tools, from iPhones to drones to huge professional cameras, spray cans, pens, paint, papier-mâché and wool.

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of irreverent lullabies
The Work
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

'Drink yourself to sleep', advises singer of ...

How do you send troubled Aussies off to dreamland? With profane lullabies and sleep tonics, of course.

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

A tale of turbulence for M&C Saatchi in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: It was a year of plunging declines and rapid recoveries for M&C Saatchi in 2020, that meant the agency network spent most of its time planning for normalcy rather than developing new products.