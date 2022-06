The recent Campaign360 gathered some of the region’s top marketers, and many issues were discussed including ways for agencies and brands to create a sustainable ecosystem.

Ashutosh Srivastava, APAC CEO of GroupM, said: “The digital footprint of businesses is quite vast. In some cases, especially in non-FMCG, it’s outstripping the manufacturing footprint in terms of carbon emission. So there’s growing consciousness in this area.”