Google 'Year in search 2022' depicts people looking for change

The film opens with the words: "This year more than ever the world searched ‘Can I change’."

It takes this commonly searched phrase and uses it to depict people’s desire for new possibilities and beginnings over the past 12 months.

A montage of footage shows people sharing how they’ve plucked up the courage to leave their jobs, change their hair styles, move to new cities, and pursue their dreams.

While also intercutting this footage with notable events that have happened throughout the year.

Credits

Brand: Google

Creative, production and editorial: Google Brand Studio

Music and sound design: Marcel Neumann

Color: Rick Wilson

Finish: Chapeau Studios

Motion graphics: Meister

Music artists: 2WEINYMAHONAS

Music title: Once in a lifetime, additional vocals by Kate O‘Connor