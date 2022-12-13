Advertising The Work
Dec 13, 2022

Google 'Year in search 2022' depicts people looking for change

To mark the end of another year, Google shares what people were searching for in 2022.

The film opens with the words: "This year more than ever the world searched ‘Can I change’."

It takes this commonly searched phrase and uses it to depict people’s desire for new possibilities and beginnings over the past 12 months.

A montage of footage shows people sharing how they’ve plucked up the courage to leave their jobs, change their hair styles, move to new cities, and pursue their dreams.

While also intercutting this footage with notable events that have happened throughout the year.

Credits

Brand: Google
Creative, production and editorial: Google Brand Studio
Music and sound design: Marcel Neumann
Color: Rick Wilson
Finish: Chapeau Studios
Motion graphics: Meister
Music artists: 2WEINYMAHONAS
Music title: Once in a lifetime, additional vocals by Kate O‘Connor

Source:
Campaign UK

