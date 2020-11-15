Advertising Digital The Work
Facebook Diwali film shows the power community coming together

Facebook's latest film part of its 'more together' campaign pays homage to the spirit of people and the good they can achieve by coming together.  

Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the film's plot is around the resilience of a young woman called Pooja and how she helps sustain as many households as possible through the hardships of the pandemic via her dairy venture. She hires more personnel, even when business is low. At first, this decision backfires. As the film progresses it showcases the limitless possibilities when people come together.  

Avinash Pant, director - marketing, Facebook India, said, “The film is a homage to the insurmountable spirit of the people and the good they can enable by coming together. It draws inspiration from the stories of resilience and hardships people overcame by helping one another over the last few months. Through the film our aim is to showcase the journey India has taken over the last several months to emerge stronger together.”

Neeraj Kanitkar, senior creative director, Taproot Dentsu, said, “For Diwali – the festival of prosperity, in the kind of year that is 2020, we wanted to tell a story that captured the very essence of what so many amongst us have been doing. Which is, they’ve been coming together and selflessly going the extra mile to be there for others. The film is both inspired by and is a tribute to all those who’ve harnessed the power of Facebook to amplify the good that’s within us all for the greater good. Affirming the Indian truism that prosperity too grows only when shared with others. We knew we had something potentially special, when people were tearing up during the script narrations. Amit Sharma, of course, took the script to a whole new level. Over the four days of the shoot in Amritsar, he sprinkled his magic dust on all aspects of the story. Adding delightful dimensions and textures to the story, the characters and the performances.”  

CREDITS

Client: Facebook
Creative agency: Taproot Dentsu
Co-founder, Taproot Dentsu and creative chairperson, Dentsu India: Agnello Dias
Co-founder and chief creative officer: Santosh Padhi
Chief executive officer: Umesh Shrikhande
Executive creative director: Pallavi Chakravarti
General manager: Ayesha Ghosh
Head of strategic planning: Shashank Lanjekar
Senior creative director: Neeraj Kanitkar
Associate vice president: Radhika Sabherwal
Account supervisor: Ana Iman
Account director: Hemant Joshi
Production house: Chrome Pictures
Director: Amit Sharma
Producer: Daniel Amanna Director of photography: Tushar Kanti Ray
Production designer: Vinay Narkar and Niyoti Upadhye
Art director: Mohd Rahil
Costume designer: Chinky Sughand (Dia)
Music director: Sidhant Mago & Mayank Mehra (Mikelal)
Lyrics: Sidhant
Mago Editor: Shahnawaz Mosani

 

