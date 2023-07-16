The Work Advertising
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Dove Men+Care captures the true spirit of sportsmanship

Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy here

Dove Men+Care has rolled out a campaign #ManEnoughToCare aims at challenging societal stereotypes of masculinity. 
 
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film begins with an intense football match where a player skillfully dodges opponents and charges towards the goal. Cheers fill the stadium until an opponent tries to slow him down, but slips and falls. Surprisingly, the other player helps him up by tying his shoelace, highlighting camaraderie and care beyond competition. 
 
Harman Dhillon, vice president - skin care, colour cosmetics and Dove  Masterbrand, said, "Our brand has been built with a spotlight on superior care. With the launch of Dove Men+  Care, our purpose is to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care on themselves and  those around them. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in our products, which provide the care men need  without sacrificing on performance. Our first launch is the 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner that exemplifies our  unwavering commitment to offering exceptional care. In our latest brand film, we deliberately chose a football  match as the backdrop, to beautifully showcase the power of care even amidst fierce competition." 
 
Zenobia Pithawalla, senior executive creative director and Mihir Chanchani,  executive creative director, Ogilvy, said, “Dove Men+Care is created for the new age man, who understands the power of care. In this communication, we show how modern men in the most competitive scenarios, won’t shy away from revealing their caring side. Dove Men+Care celebrates men who do not bow down to the stereotypes of masculinity - men  who are comfortable showing their caring side and take great pride in self-care.” 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

2 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

4 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

5 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

6 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

AI 2.0: redefining possible

7 AI 2.0: redefining possible

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

8 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

9 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

10 How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

Related Articles

Dove CMO: brand success more reliant on marketers than agency
Jun 25, 2023
Nicola Merrifield

Dove CMO: brand success more reliant on marketers ...

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says Dove comms boss
May 28, 2023
Elizabeth Wiredu

Influencer marketing is 'magic and science', says ...

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents
9 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights ...

Dove launches billboard made out of syringes to call out toxic beauty standards
Apr 12, 2023
Sabrina Sanchez

Dove launches billboard made out of syringes to ...

Just Published

Marketers are too complacent about the cookie apocalypse: What needs to happen now?
1 hour ago
Reuben Vijaratnam

Marketers are too complacent about the cookie ...

Much has been said, discussed and written about the internet’s ‘cookieless future’ and what marketers need to be prepared for. So, why are they still not prepared for a world without cookies, asks Quantcast's Reuben Vijaratnam.

Merlee Jayme unveils The Misfits Camp to empower neurodiverse talent
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Merlee Jayme unveils The Misfits Camp to empower ...

The Misfits Camp is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at changing the way in which neurodiverse and physically-disabled individuals are perceived in the workplace, through breaking down barriers that have traditionally prevented them from achieving their full potential.

'We have begun testing with Ernie Bot': How marketers are using China's AI tools
4 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'We have begun testing with Ernie Bot': How ...

While we’ve heard about popular AI tools from the US, like ChatGPT, Midjourney and DALL-E—what are their Chinese equivalents and how much adoption do they have across the advertising industry?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Stephanie Choi, Samsung
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Stephanie Choi, Samsung

Innovating with purpose, leading the charge for inclusion, equity and women leadership, Choi’s commitment helps Samsung chart a Galaxy of success.