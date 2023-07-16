Dove Men+Care captures the true spirit of sportsmanship

Dove Men+Care has rolled out a campaign #ManEnoughToCare aims at challenging societal stereotypes of masculinity.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film begins with an intense football match where a player skillfully dodges opponents and charges towards the goal. Cheers fill the stadium until an opponent tries to slow him down, but slips and falls. Surprisingly, the other player helps him up by tying his shoelace, highlighting camaraderie and care beyond competition.

Harman Dhillon, vice president - skin care, colour cosmetics and Dove Masterbrand, said, "Our brand has been built with a spotlight on superior care. With the launch of Dove Men+ Care, our purpose is to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care on themselves and those around them. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in our products, which provide the care men need without sacrificing on performance. Our first launch is the 2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner that exemplifies our unwavering commitment to offering exceptional care. In our latest brand film, we deliberately chose a football match as the backdrop, to beautifully showcase the power of care even amidst fierce competition."

Zenobia Pithawalla, senior executive creative director and Mihir Chanchani, executive creative director, Ogilvy, said, “Dove Men+Care is created for the new age man, who understands the power of care. In this communication, we show how modern men in the most competitive scenarios, won’t shy away from revealing their caring side. Dove Men+Care celebrates men who do not bow down to the stereotypes of masculinity - men who are comfortable showing their caring side and take great pride in self-care.”