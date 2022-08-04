Do not tap your boring neighbour for fun

The Entertainment app, formerly known as the Entertainment Book, has relaunched with a new campaign by M&C Saatchi Group called ‘Tap for Fun’. The app, which offers users discounts and offers across dining, shopping, and travel, is marking its first-ever direct-to-consumer campaign.
In a video, a woman is seen trying to tap her neighbour to perhaps see if she can magically become ‘fun’. The copy is simple, effective and entertaining (see what Ad Nut did there?). The campaign is complemented by a series of images that show things that are unsafe to tap such as a bumblebee, encouraging users to instead tap the app for fun.
The campaign will be testing new brand channels across BVOD, Youtube, social and search with an OOH test in South Australia and Perth.
CREDITS
ECDs: Avish Gordhan; Richard Donovan Creative Team: Nicole Conway; Tim Batterham
Senior Strategist: Amy Grant
Group Head: Charlie Elliott
Senior Producer: Vanessa Fernandez
Design Director: James Jamias
Integrated Designer: Ian Hartigan
Media Agency: Bohemia
Head of Strategy: Max Broer
Connections Designer: Caitlin West
Business Director: Natasha Young
Media Manager: Abbey Tarlinton
Media Executive: Alana Mazza
Media Coordinator: Hana Purvis
