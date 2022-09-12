Deliveroo pitches food for all occasions, weird mascots included

We all know Singapore is a foodie-nation, obsessed with trying the widest variety of tastes and finding immediate satisfaction to their disparate cravings and hunger pangs.

It's a constant itch in this market that Deliveroo as a food-cravings solutions provider (our corporate speak, not theirs) is happy to scratch.

“Singapore is a multicultural place with people from all kinds of backgrounds, and so are Deliveroo’s customers. And on this island, food plays a crucial role in people’s happiness in daily life—whether it is to satisfy your cravings on an ordinary day or for a great time with friends," says Deliveroo's Singapore head of marketing, Minjoo Lee.

And like a hot lunchtime laksa, Deliveroo's latest ad, the first from VCCP Singapore since winning the account in June, pretty much hits the spot, deliveroo-ing (sorry) what it needs to.

Tantalising food shots of everything from sticky Korean fried chicken to cheesy pizza, to saucy noodles and filling burritos? Check.

Portrayals of various scenarios when you need food delivered, such as moving day, busy days, celebrations and stay-at-home dates? Check.

Depiction of prompt delivery by spotless, buff and handsome delivery person at the door? Check.

Dash of humour with insertion of "weirdo" mascot at the door who's 'food occasion' is a bit harder to perceive? Check.

“The campaign was born from a simple but indisputable local truth: that on this island, food is life, and life is full of unique occasions that call for food," says VCCP Singapore regional creative director Guy Futcher. "We laughed, we ate, we collaborated, we ate some more, and we created a multicultural, multi-cuisine campaign that has something for everyone.”

VCCP would like to add that the campaign will also include promotions for Deliveroo Plus memberships including free food and grocery deliveries for a limited time.

Ad Nut would like to add that despite rumours to the contrary, Ad Nut is not a human-sized squirrel mascot and has never appeared so in public to either promote Ad Nut's reviews, Campaign's columns, or to just creep people out.

CREDITS

Client: Deliveroo Singapore

Head of Marketing: Minjoo Lee

Assistant Brand Manager: Desiree-Ann Wee

Agency: VCCP Singapore

ECD: Andrew Hook

CD: Guy Futcher

Senior Art Director: Drishti Khemani

Copywriter: Judy Au

Senior Producer: Danli Lok

Business Director: Jaslyn Lam

Account Director: Vanessa Liew

Account Executive: Rachael Woodford

Head of Strategy: Belynda Sim

Senior Planner: Xiewei Tai

Production House: Abundant Productions

Executive Producer: Yarshini Sivanathan

Producer: Ng Xinmin

Director: Rix Zhuo

DOP: Shah Nasir