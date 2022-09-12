Deliveroo pitches food for all occasions, weird mascots included

We all know Singapore is a foodie-nation, obsessed with trying the widest variety of tastes and finding immediate satisfaction to their disparate cravings and hunger pangs.
It's a constant itch in this market that Deliveroo as a food-cravings solutions provider (our corporate speak, not theirs) is happy to scratch.
“Singapore is a multicultural place with people from all kinds of backgrounds, and so are Deliveroo’s customers. And on this island, food plays a crucial role in people’s happiness in daily life—whether it is to satisfy your cravings on an ordinary day or for a great time with friends," says Deliveroo's Singapore head of marketing, Minjoo Lee.
And like a hot lunchtime laksa, Deliveroo's latest ad, the first from VCCP Singapore since winning the account in June, pretty much hits the spot, deliveroo-ing (sorry) what it needs to.
Tantalising food shots of everything from sticky Korean fried chicken to cheesy pizza, to saucy noodles and filling burritos? Check.
Portrayals of various scenarios when you need food delivered, such as moving day, busy days, celebrations and stay-at-home dates? Check.
Depiction of prompt delivery by spotless, buff and handsome delivery person at the door? Check.
Dash of humour with insertion of "weirdo" mascot at the door who's 'food occasion' is a bit harder to perceive? Check.
“The campaign was born from a simple but indisputable local truth: that on this island, food is life, and life is full of unique occasions that call for food," says VCCP Singapore regional creative director Guy Futcher. "We laughed, we ate, we collaborated, we ate some more, and we created a multicultural, multi-cuisine campaign that has something for everyone.”
VCCP would like to add that the campaign will also include promotions for Deliveroo Plus memberships including free food and grocery deliveries for a limited time.
Ad Nut would like to add that despite rumours to the contrary, Ad Nut is not a human-sized squirrel mascot and has never appeared so in public to either promote Ad Nut's reviews, Campaign's columns, or to just creep people out.
CREDITS
Client: Deliveroo Singapore
Head of Marketing: Minjoo Lee
Assistant Brand Manager: Desiree-Ann Wee
Agency: VCCP Singapore
ECD: Andrew Hook
CD: Guy Futcher
Senior Art Director: Drishti Khemani
Copywriter: Judy Au
Senior Producer: Danli Lok
Business Director: Jaslyn Lam
Account Director: Vanessa Liew
Account Executive: Rachael Woodford
Head of Strategy: Belynda Sim
Senior Planner: Xiewei Tai
Production House: Abundant Productions
Executive Producer: Yarshini Sivanathan
Producer: Ng Xinmin
Director: Rix Zhuo
DOP: Shah Nasir
