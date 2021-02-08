Cruelty inflicted on humans to spotlight cruelty inflicted on dogs

Some of the toughest people in Singapore endured 4500-volt zaps to call attention to the, well, shocking use of electric-shock dog collars in Singapore.

The campaign for Singapore's Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is a pro bono effort by Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore (F&B), with production partners Heckler and Fuse. The film above will be supported with paid media online, and accompanied by stills which will be used in social media.



Explains Ivan Guerra, creative at Forsman & Bodenfors:

This is an idea that originated from a good old product test: we tested the shock collar on ourselves and hated it! The involuntary twitches, the grimaces, and the laughter to hide the pain were perfect proof points to our message: if we can't take it, neither should our pets.

With the campaign, SPCA is renewing a call for Singapore to join many other nations in banning such collars. Research shows that shock-collar training is not in any way more effective than force-free training, so all it does is cause fear, pain and stress, the organisation says. The SPCA has information on force-free training on its website, www.teachwithkindness.spca.org.sg.

This is the second campaign for SPCA by F&B (see "SPCA hijacks video conferencing backgrounds to promote pet adoption").

As much as Ad Nut detests murderous beasts—who like nothing more than rending innocent woodland creatures into bloody shreds—Ad Nut is better than them (and also a pacifist), so Ad Nut is horrified that these collars are still used in supposedly civilised places.