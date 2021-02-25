Creativity is key to driving sustainable living

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 4:45 pm on February 25, 2021.

Encouraging a more sustainable lifestyle is one of the gravest challenges facing mankind. Active consumer demand for sustainable living is lagging regulations and technology, and this is an opportunity for the creative business to make a real, positive impact on the world. So far, with notable exceptions, the narrative has been about impending doom, or virtue signalling, or feel-good but ineffective communication. We need creative communication to shift the focus from making sustainability the main story to creating relevance in the consumers’ life. This will help increase consumer demand for sustainable living choices and encourage businesses and government to respond, creating a virtuous cycle, and lead to a more sustainable world.

Consumer demand for sustainable choices are lagging regulation and technology and slowing down adoption of the same

The creative business needs to step up and help propel active consumer demand for living more sustainably

Creative solutions need to drive relevance for sustainable solutions instead of virtue-signalling about sustainability



Speakers

Gulshan Singh, National Planning Director, FCB Interface

