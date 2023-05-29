Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Creative campaign aims to bring Singaporeans closer to Paradise

TSLA's multimedia creative work for the newly-opened Bird Paradise at Mandai Wildlife Reserve aims to show how close an escape to 'paradise' can be.

A new integrated campaign from The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) is letting Singaporeans know that escape from their daily humdrum to a tropical paradise is waiting nearby.

Over the weekend, Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group officially opened Bird Paradise to the public, a 17-hectare bird park and sanctuary next to the Singapore Zoo and other attractions in the city-state's Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

For the launch, TSLA, which has been working closely with Mandai for years, including a four-year branding project, has developed a comprehensive campaign called 'Take Off to Paradise' that includes activations, digital creative and out-of-home, including a film, social assets, and indoor and outdoor billboards. The campaign includes some global placement, too, in addition to local media. 

Bus stop

The film, set to a poem written by Joel Tan read by Ramesh Panicker, depicts Singaporeans escaping their darkened homes, offices and traffic in the rain through lighted portals that lead them to a bright and vibrant natural world of birds, foliage and waterfalls at Bird Paradise. 

“We wanted all Singaporeans to realise how easily accessible this slice of wild and colourful paradise really was, with a visit to Bird Paradise being the easy respite from the monotony of our everyday lives,” said TSLA founder Nicholas Ye.

Ye is quick to caution that no birds were harmed in the making of the films, but in fact the creative and production teams ended up going out of their way to learn more than their fair share about the different species and adapt to them. “Our call sheets were centred around the birds’ routines and needs, which brought to life our own appreciation of the intricacies of caring for wildlife, being respectful of their space," Ye says. 

Digital wall at Dhoby Ghaut interchange

The film is supported by out-of-home installations, strategically placed to let people know how quickly they can escape from the city to the bird park, including a digital wall experience at the Dhoby Ghaut subway interchange that reminds commuters that paradise is less than an hour away.

There is also an AR photo wall at the park that uses a special Instagram filter to animate the sights and sounds of the park in people's photos. 
 
“Be it a moment up close with one of the birds, learning something new from a fascinating avian presentation, or chatting with our passionate keepers, we’re excited for everyone to come and discover their piece of paradise with us,” added Sandy Lee, Vice President of Marketing, Mandai Wildlife Group.
 
 
CREDITS
 
Client: Mandai Wildlife Group
Campaign: Take off to Paradise
Agency: The Secret Little Agency
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

