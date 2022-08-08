Captain Morgan introduces new 'Spice on' positioning

Captain Morgan has embarked on a swashbuckling global campaign featuring a new positioning and strapline, "Spice on".
Samori Gambrah, Captain Morgan's global brand director, said: "'Spice' is what makes Captain Morgan delicious, and in our new global positioning we're shifting the focus to 'spice' as a collective 'you do you' attitude.
The rum brand's previous messaging was more piratically themed and used the slogan "Better than gold". The most recent significant push was in December 2020, featuring an Anomaly-created spot in which a trio of twenty-somethings crack open a safe to reveal a bottle of Spiced Gold.
"Spice on" is aimed at fun-seeking consumers who want to "authentically express themselves" and bring their "own 'spice' to the table".
The new work, also by Anomaly, initially rolls out in the UK this month with the above 20-second ad, featuring a voiceover by Big Zuu, the TV presenter, chef, rapper and grime MC.
The ad shows people enjoying Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold rum in their own, inimitable ways. For instance, one man drinks a rum and cola ice-cream float, while a woman dips her chicken wing into her drink before eating it, with Big Zuu's incredulous voice asking: "Did you just dip your wing in your Captain and cola?" The ad ends with the line: "However you spice, spice on."
This initial push will be followed up with brand activations across Northern Europe in the autumn, which will see influencers and content creators come onboard to bring their "spice" to life.
The ad was directed by Ehsan through Friend.
Gambrah said: "We wanted this campaign to capture that everyone has their own 'spice' to bring. Big Zuu was the perfect partner to kick things off – his attitude, personality and passion for flavour exudes 'spice' at every turn."
Captain Morgan is owned by Diageo and is one of the world's leading rum brands. It comes in several variants, including dark and Spiced Gold.