Captain Morgan introduces new 'Spice on' positioning

Captain Morgan has embarked on a swashbuckling global campaign featuring a new positioning and strapline, "Spice on".

Samori Gambrah, Captain Morgan's global brand director, said: "'Spice' is what makes Captain Morgan delicious, and in our new global positioning we're shifting the focus to 'spice' as a collective 'you do you' attitude.

The rum brand's previous messaging was more piratically themed and used the slogan "Better than gold". The most recent significant push was in December 2020, featuring an Anomaly-created spot in which a trio of twenty-somethings crack open a safe to reveal a bottle of Spiced Gold.