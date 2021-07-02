Campaign Crash Course: How [not to] design a great customer experience

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 33rd lesson in the Crash Course series will uncover the components of a not-so-great customer experience. Because how can you design a good customer experience, if you don't know what makes a bad one?

In this lesson you will learn:

How to benchmark.

How to practice empathy with customers.

What to do with your brand requirements.

Which design principles to avoid at all costs.

How to test assumptions.

Your teacher

Keith Timimi is chief innovation officer of VMLY&R Asia, in which he oversees the agency’s innovation practice. He has spearheaded the agency's 'human centred design' methodology, both externally in client workshops and internally, with a certification program for staff across Asia. Timimi is a VML veteran, having worked at the marketing agency for 10 years—most recently leading mobility and user experience programs for Ford Motor Company in APAC—until its merger with Y&R in 2018. Timimi joined VML after the firm he founded, Qais Consulting, was acquired by WPP. Qais Consulting is now part of VMLY&R Asia.

In addition, Timimi has been chairman of Stanley Street Labs, an accelerator focused on investing in and mentoring innovative Asian startups, for more than 13 years. He has held interim leadership roles at digital startups including Wego.com, EconomyWatch.com, DropSuite and Telr.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of customer experience with this quiz: