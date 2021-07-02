Digital Analysis
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Campaign Crash Course: How [not to] design a great customer experience

Are you looking to find out the components of an effective, seamless customer experience? Then let's explore what you should avoid.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 33rd lesson in the Crash Course series will uncover the components of a not-so-great customer experience. Because how can you design a good customer experience, if you don't know what makes a bad one?

In this lesson you will learn:

  • How to benchmark.
  • How to practice empathy with customers.
  • What to do with your brand requirements.
  • Which design principles to avoid at all costs.
  • How to test assumptions.

Your teacher

Keith Timimi is chief innovation officer of VMLY&R Asia, in which he oversees the agency’s innovation practice. He has spearheaded the agency's 'human centred design' methodology, both externally in client workshops and internally, with a certification program for staff across Asia. Timimi is a VML veteran, having worked at the marketing agency for 10 years—most recently leading mobility and user experience programs for Ford Motor Company in APAC—until its merger with Y&R in 2018. Timimi joined VML after the firm he founded, Qais Consulting, was acquired by WPP. Qais Consulting is now part of VMLY&R Asia.

In addition, Timimi has been chairman of Stanley Street Labs, an accelerator focused on investing in and mentoring innovative Asian startups, for more than 13 years. He has held interim leadership roles at digital startups including Wego.com, EconomyWatch.com, DropSuite and Telr.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of customer experience with this quiz:

 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

2 Updated: All APAC winners

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

4 Ogilvy China at 30: Chris Reitermann on where the agency goes from here

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

5 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

6 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Gaining the first-mover advantage in a cookie-less world

9 Gaining the first-mover advantage in a cookie-less world

Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

10 Chrome cookie extension: What’s the implication for APAC marketers?

Related Articles

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital
May 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a sonic identity
Marketing
Jun 18, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Why and how to develop a ...

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative optimisation
Advertising
Apr 30, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for dynamic creative ...

Campaign Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing
Marketing
Apr 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to avoid greenwashing

Just Published

Pinterest amends wording around weight loss ad policy following enquiry from Campaign
Advertising
5 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Pinterest amends wording around weight loss ad ...

A positive change in its ad policy was promoted with confused messaging.

New McDonald’s campaign will give you the giggles
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sara Nelson

New McDonald’s campaign will give you the giggles

Beautifully simple UK ad by Leo Burnett taps into moments of light-hearted relief.

Ride-hailing app Didi pulled from China app stores
Digital
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ride-hailing app Didi pulled from China app stores

Chinese authorities said the app's removal was due to illegal collection and usage of personal data.