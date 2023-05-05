The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

'Bubble Trouble': Budget Direct's ad gives inside scoop on dodgy bath bombs

Ahead of Mother's Day, 303 MullenLowe rolls out a soapy saga warning against the perils of cheap gifts with a message for mums: your money belongs to you, don't skimp on self-care.

The tough and gruff Detective Sarge is back. This time, he's investigating a case of exploding bath bombs.

The campaign titled ‘Bath Bubble Trouble’ is the latest iteration of the brand’s ‘Insurance Solved’ platform, featuring the aftermath of a dodgy bath bomb purchased from a Mother’s Day stall. The hilarious premise is well executed in a 45-second spot by 303 MullenLowe with one-liners that keep you chuckling. 

This is Budget Direct's third major iteration in the last six months. Recent campaigns in the same series include the ‘Blown Away’ spot in January and ‘Trolley Trouble’ in October 2022.

303 MullenLowe managing director Joanna Gray talks about their quirky continuation, this time with a Mother's Day twist: “The distinct and humorous storytelling style of Budget Direct campaigns continues to engage Australian audiences in the right way and has become a mainstay of the brand. We’re proud to unveil this next episode, which we hope will continue to keep Budget Direct’s products top of mind and heart.”

As refreshing and rejuvenating as the sound of indulging in a long, unwinding bath is, Ad Nut is not one for it. After all, a jungle-dwelling squirrel must always keep alert and its senses sharp for survival.

But Ad Nut knows firsthand the dangers of low-quality things. In the wild, subpar tools or equipment can be the difference between life and death. A shabby nest, a weak branch can spell disaster for Ad Nut's ilk. So Ad Nut appreciates the emphasis on quality and safety for peace of mind in Budget Direct's latest film. The fact that it's done with a cute pink animation, has a humourous style and prioritises self-care for hardworking mums, is an added bonus. 

The campaign launches across TV, cinema, online, radio, OOH in Australia. 

CREDITS:

Budget Direct
Chief Growth Officer, Growth Ops - Jonathan Kerr
General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Growth Ops - Warren Marsh
Senior Marketing Manager, Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops - Katie Lansdale
Associate Director, Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops - Tom Johns

303 MullenLowe
Chief Creative Officer - Bart Pawlak
Creative Director / Head of Art - Adam Whitehead
Senior Copywriter – Craig Merrett
Senior Art Director – Zac Goldberg
Managing Director - Joanna Gray
Group Business Director - Ben Glasson
Head of Broadcast – Honae MacNiell

Production Partners
Production Company - Good Oil Films / Rattling Stick
Director - Daniel Kleinman
Director (2nd unit) - Dave Wood
DOP – Danny Ruhlmann
DOP (2nd unit) – Jason White
Executive Producers - Sam Long / Johnnie Frankel
Producer – Catherine Warner
Editor - Mark Burnett @The Editors
Post Production – Blockhead VFX
VFX Supervisor – Nigel Mortimer
VFX Producer – Charlotte Plowman
Music and Sound Company - Sonar Music
Original Composition - Matteo Zingales
Producer – Haylee Poppi
Sound Designer - Timothy Bridge
Stills Photographer – Jamie Macfadyen, LOUIS & CO
Retouching – Limehouse

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

