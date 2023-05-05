'Bubble Trouble': Budget Direct's ad gives inside scoop on dodgy bath bombs

The tough and gruff Detective Sarge is back. This time, he's investigating a case of exploding bath bombs.
The campaign titled ‘Bath Bubble Trouble’ is the latest iteration of the brand’s ‘Insurance Solved’ platform, featuring the aftermath of a dodgy bath bomb purchased from a Mother’s Day stall. The hilarious premise is well executed in a 45-second spot by 303 MullenLowe with one-liners that keep you chuckling.
This is Budget Direct's third major iteration in the last six months. Recent campaigns in the same series include the ‘Blown Away’ spot in January and ‘Trolley Trouble’ in October 2022.
303 MullenLowe managing director Joanna Gray talks about their quirky continuation, this time with a Mother's Day twist: “The distinct and humorous storytelling style of Budget Direct campaigns continues to engage Australian audiences in the right way and has become a mainstay of the brand. We’re proud to unveil this next episode, which we hope will continue to keep Budget Direct’s products top of mind and heart.”
As refreshing and rejuvenating as the sound of indulging in a long, unwinding bath is, Ad Nut is not one for it. After all, a jungle-dwelling squirrel must always keep alert and its senses sharp for survival.
But Ad Nut knows firsthand the dangers of low-quality things. In the wild, subpar tools or equipment can be the difference between life and death. A shabby nest, a weak branch can spell disaster for Ad Nut's ilk. So Ad Nut appreciates the emphasis on quality and safety for peace of mind in Budget Direct's latest film. The fact that it's done with a cute pink animation, has a humourous style and prioritises self-care for hardworking mums, is an added bonus.
The campaign launches across TV, cinema, online, radio, OOH in Australia.
