The Work Advertising PR
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Better Climate Store’s Greenwash can wash away climate guilt caused by overconsumption

The multitasking product might deserve a spot in Ad Nut’s oaky home…unless Ad Nut is sensing a bit of irony.

Ad Nut usually sticks with what Ad Nut knows, but a new product from sustainable retail platform the Better Climate Store might replace Ad Nut’s go-to bottle of Dr. Bronner’s (it takes up a lot of valuable real estate in Ad Nut’s oak tree abode, after all).

This week, the Better Climate Store released Greenwash, a soap it says is “specifically developed to wash away the emotional guilt produced by our inability to take action on the climate crisis.” Ad Nut loves a multiuse product, so Greenwash’s ability to clean Ad Nut’s body and soul simultaneously sounds quite efficient.

Ad Nut is not the biggest fan of the soap’s eucalyptus mint scent, but will consider parting ways with Dr. Bronner’s squirrel-friendly almond-scented soap for a worthy alternative.

The commercial for Greenwash also puts Ad Nut in a serene mood and the soap is described as a “gently moisturizing formula” that gives its users a… “truly false sense of security like no other corporation can”? Hold up. Ad Nut is catching on to some hidden meaning here.

Ahh, Ad Nut sees what’s going on here. While the product’s proceeds are donated to a planet-focused endowment called the Better Climate Fund, Greenwash itself can’t reverse the damage done by the rest of a consumer’s decisions, just like any “green” product from a corporation can’t wash away damage done elsewhere in the business.

In any case, Ad Nut’s trusty bottle of Dr. Bronner’s is still half-full after three years of use — now that is what Ad Nut calls environmentally friendly.

Source:
Campaign US

