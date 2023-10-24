Australian government launches first child sexual abuse prevention campaign

BMF, the Enero Group-owned creative agency has created the first national child sexual abuse prevention campaign on behalf of the Australian Government. Titled ‘One Talk at a Time’, the campaign encourages family members to raise issues related to sexual abuse, letting them know that even the shortest of discussions can be helpful.

The agency cites a concerning 21% rise in reported child sexual assaults in Australia between 2014 and 2019 while noting the power of conversation in reducing the risks of assault.

The integrated campaign that is now live in Australia across TV, cinema, radio, social and digital depicts conversations between mother and daughter, two brothers and grandmother and granddaughter in which the topic is acknowledged and recognised naturally in the course of conversation.

“Child sexual abuse is a subject that’s hard to face let alone talk about," says Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer at BMF. "We don’t know how to broach the subject with our kids. This can paralyse us into silence. But silence creates space for people who abuse to come between children and those who protect them, and that is where child sexual abuse can hide. Every time we talk, we break that wall and fill that ‘space’ with support, taking power away from perpetrators and help prevent child sexual abuse for every child.”

Campaign's take: This work won't win any awards for outstanding creativity, but nor should that be the aim. What matters most is conveying the message simply and directly, which this campaign does. It's reminds adults and teens that saying something is better than nothing and lets children know they have someone to turn to if they ever encounter scenarios that no one wants to think about.

CREDIT LIST

Client: The Australian Attorney-General’s Department

Campaign Manager: Lisa Ranson CMP

Creative Agency: BMF

Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin

Creative Director: Tom Hoskins

Art Director: Leila Cranswick

Copywriter: Lisa Down

Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice

Designer: Samantha Jones

Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi

Planning Director: Jessica Sutanto

Head of Effectiveness: Hannah Mchard

Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle

General Manager: Richard Woods

Group Account Director: Victoria Venardos

Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer

Agency Producer: Claire Seffrin

Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley

Production Company: Finch

Director: AJ Greenwood

Executive Producer: Nick Simkins

Producer: Bryce Lintern

Editor: Bernard Garry

DOP: Sean Ryan

Music & Sound Production: Rumble Studios

Composer: Jeremy Richmond

Sound Designer: Tone Aston

Music & Sound EP: Michael Gie



Animation Production Company: Mighty Nice

ECD: Darren Price

Executive Producer: Tina Braham

Producer : Jane Reynolds

Animation Directors: Bonnie Taylor Forsyth, Mike Lomas, Will Pietsch

Head of Studio: Ben Seager