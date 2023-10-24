The Work PR
Australian government launches first child sexual abuse prevention campaign

The work by BMF encourages family to raise the subject with youth to reduce the risk of abuse 'one talk at a time'.

BMF, the Enero Group-owned creative agency has created the first national child sexual abuse prevention campaign on behalf of the Australian Government. Titled ‘One Talk at a Time’, the campaign encourages family members to raise issues related to sexual abuse, letting them know that even the shortest of discussions can be helpful.

The agency cites a concerning 21% rise in reported child sexual assaults in Australia between 2014 and 2019 while noting the power of conversation in reducing the risks of assault. 

The integrated campaign that is now live in Australia across TV, cinema, radio, social and digital depicts conversations between mother and daughter, two brothers and grandmother and granddaughter in which the topic is acknowledged and recognised naturally in the course of conversation. 

“Child sexual abuse is a subject that’s hard to face let alone talk about," says Christina Aventi, chief strategy officer at BMF. "We don’t know how to broach the subject with our kids. This can paralyse us into silence. But silence creates space for people who abuse to come between children and those who protect them, and that is where child sexual abuse can hide. Every time we talk, we break that wall and fill that ‘space’ with support, taking power away from perpetrators and help prevent child sexual abuse for every child.”

Campaign's take: This work won't win any awards for outstanding creativity, but nor should that be the aim. What matters most is conveying the message simply and directly, which this campaign does. It's reminds adults and teens that saying something is better than nothing and lets children know they have someone to turn to if they ever encounter scenarios that no one wants to think about. 

CREDIT LIST

Client: The Australian Attorney-General’s Department
Campaign Manager: Lisa Ranson CMP

Creative Agency: BMF
Chief Creative Officer: Alex Derwin
Creative Director: Tom Hoskins
Art Director: Leila Cranswick
Copywriter: Lisa Down
Head of Art & Design: Lincoln Grice
Designer: Samantha Jones
Chief Strategy Officer: Christina Aventi
Planning Director: Jessica Sutanto
Head of Effectiveness: Hannah Mchard
Chief Executive Officer: Stephen McArdle
General Manager: Richard Woods
Group Account Director: Victoria Venardos
Head of TV: Jenny Lee-Archer
Agency Producer: Claire Seffrin
Creative Services Director: Clare Yardley

Production Company: Finch
Director: AJ Greenwood
Executive Producer: Nick Simkins
Producer: Bryce Lintern
Editor: Bernard Garry
DOP: Sean Ryan
Music & Sound Production: Rumble Studios
Composer: Jeremy Richmond
Sound Designer: Tone Aston
Music & Sound EP: Michael Gie

Animation Production Company: Mighty Nice
ECD: Darren Price
Executive Producer: Tina Braham
Producer : Jane Reynolds
Animation Directors: Bonnie Taylor Forsyth, Mike Lomas, Will Pietsch
Head of Studio: Ben Seager

