ChildFund PSA calls out AI’s role in the proliferation of child sexual abuse material online

AI offers endless possibilities for working more efficiently and uncovering new ideas. It has also made it much easier to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

In a disturbing new campaign titled #TakeItDown, the nonprofit ChildFund International illustrates just how easy it is for predators to “hide in plain sight” thanks to the internet and tech companies’ limited responsibilities when it comes to reporting and taking down CSAM.

A video spot, created in partnership with social impact agency Wrthy, features a predator whose face quickly switches from unassuming when speaking to his kids or colleagues into a pale monster when using his computer.