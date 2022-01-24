As Omicron rages, Singapore's MCI and Grey promote intimate CNY celebrations

With the Omicron variant causing fresh pandemic-related chaos around the world, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) in Singapore and Grey have released a new Chinese New Year campaign that seeks to push people to forgo large social gatherings and instead opt for small and intimate gatherings. The Visitor List’. by director Royston Tan, details how CNY celebrations have morphed from large, energetic gatherings to more sombre celebrations as covid took hold over the past two years.

While the grand parents in the film are initially insistent about trying to pull together an assortment of family members, the realities of lockdowns and social distancing hamper all and any plans of staging these celebrations. Despite a seeming unending number of permutations and combinations, the grandchildren fall asleep at their dining table trying to piece together a complicated plan. In the end, better sense (and the realities of yet another around of restrictions) win out and the grandparents come around to the sense of a small celebration.

“With this film, we wanted to acknowledge some of the adjustments that Singaporeans have had to make when celebrating Chinese New Year as a result of the pandemic," said Aaron Lye, director, Campaigns & Productions Department, MCI’s Public Communications Division. "As we reconnect with our extended families this festive season, either face-to-face or online, we hope that everyone will continue to exercise social responsibility, to ensure a safe and healthy new year for all.”

Aaron Phua, executive creative director for Grey Singapore contends that the script allows the agency to highlight the value of smaller but meaningful gatherings through an "inviting and insightful storyline.”

In addition to the film, there will be an interactive Instagram filter challenge ‘2022 HuatAR’ which challenges players’ knowledge of CNY greetings and their translated meaning. The challenge will be published on Gov.sg’s Instagram page in late January.

CREDITS

Agency: Grey Singapore

Executive Creative Director: Aaron Phua

Creative Director/Writer: Justine Lee

Agency Producer: Glenn Chan, Ivy See (Hogarth)

CEO: Konstantin Popovic

Brand Lead: Ellen Tan

Account Director: Wei Jian Lim

Senior Account Executive: Rina Lim

Strategist: Ruth Lim

Head of Social: Shawn Low

Social Team: Li Ting Poh, Fion Lee, Belle Cheng, Rina Lim

Content Creator/Art Director: Rachel Khor, Katelyn Ong

Content Creator/Copywriter: Wei Li Chin, Yillin Lam

Chief Communications Officer: Huma Qureshi

Production House: Chuan Pictures

Director: Royston Tan

Executive Producer: Karen Khoo

Producer/Writer: Jun Chong

Production Manager: Siew Shu Hui

Asst. Director: Sher Ann Tang

Director of Photography: Shyan Tan

1st Camera Assistant: Dion Heng

2nd Camera Assistant: Ivan Chong

Data Wrangler: Mavis Lai

Gaffer: King Li

Key Grip: Dickson Chua

Grip: Ivan Yau

Grip: Ko Swee Kheng

Junior Grip: Yew Shi Min

Sound: Jenn Hui

Boom Op: Vidonia Yeo

Location Manager: Feefee Nurfitri Abdullah

Location Assistant: Seha Saifuddin

Casting (SHP): Jacky Lee, Acquersine Wong

Art Director: Chris Koh

Art Asst.: Adelene Wee, Ericson Esteban

Art Asst.: Dionne Goh, Wong Sheng Wei

HMU: Makeup Entourage

Wardobe Asst.: Lee Xin Ying, Nur Haidah Haidi

Driving PA: Olsson Paul

PA: Wendy Lie, Anna Ang

PA Intern: Macarius Chia