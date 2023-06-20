The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Absurdity amplified in Funlab’s ‘Party from Hell’

The preposterous creativity on display in DDB Melbourne's new AI-generated campaign ensures Ad Nut of human job security. Ad Nut wags its bushy tail in excitement.

Officer goers hate office parties within the lacklustre walls of their own office. Ad Nut is told that these are as thrilling as… watching a sloth sprint or grass grow. The highlight of such agonising gatherings is the dreadfully questionable communal snack dip. Or the forced small talk between workmates and feeble attempts at karaoke.

Honestly, it sounds as lame as Ad Nut sorting and stacking acorns by size. The littles in its ilk find joy unbeknownst to Ad Nut, in smashing these well-organised stacks, then cajoling Ad Nut to repeat this endeavour on loop. Or when Ad Nut’s nimble spirit was subjected to the excruciating monotony of a gathering at a neighbour’s tree hollow. The absurdity of a party in the confines of one’s own tree trunk when all of forest floor can be explored! Ad Nut squirms in discomfort.

Finally, agencies DDB Melbourne and Mango have captured this plight in a new campaign for Funlab, one of Australasia’s biggest leisure and entertainment companies. Their new AI-generated film ‘Party from Hell’ is a witty work depicting the joy-sucking irrationality of corporate entertainment.

Giles Watson, the creative director at DDB Group Melbourne, said: “The thing about AI-generated video at this stage is… it’s pretty absurd. But not as absurd as having your office party at your own office.”

The campaign is visually as nutty as Ad Nut skiing on water. Produced on a shoestring budget within a week on text-to-image generative AI tools, it does not shy away from taking not-so-subtle jibes at AI’s limitation in creativity. The sheer ridiculousness of the concept and visual treatment are equally matched with a mindless jingle—and that’s precisely the intent here.  

DDB Group Melbourne’s ECD was so inspired by the clamour around AI that he even deferred his quote to it. The machine overlords responded: “AI unveils the truth behind fake office parties, championing genuine fun in (another) groundbreaking advertising campaign."

Clearly, AI is not coming for human jobs. And certainly, with that stifling imagination at display, no AI squirrel can outwit Ad Nut’s ingenuity and its multitude of talents. Like composing a symphony of chirps and rustling leaves that stir the hearts of Ad Nut’s fellow squirrels. Or its artistry in building intricate nests and scampering away at lightning speed at the sight of murderous beasts. Much like humans, Ad Nut’s imagination knows no bounds. And that, fellow readers, no AI can ever imitate.  

CREDITS

Client: Funlab
Agency: DDB Group Melbourne
PR: Mango Communications (part of DDB Group Melbourne)
Music composition: Terry Mann
Chief prompt officer: James Cowie

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

4 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

5 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

6 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

8 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

Mango and other ‘masstige’ brands shutter after struggling in China. Can the US offer hope?
Mar 26, 2023
Julienna Law

Mango and other ‘masstige’ brands shutter after ...

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022
Dec 21, 2022
Ad Nut

Ad Nut’s 10 best ads of 2022

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022
Dec 22, 2022
Ad Nut

Ad Nut's top 5 rant-worthy campaigns of 2022

Fast cars and classic games collide in a memorable campaign
Mar 28, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Fast cars and classic games collide in a memorable ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Questioning everything is Kat Gomez-Limchoc's life motto
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Questioning everything is Kat ...

The Publicis creative chats about challenging the status quo and how she got into advertising to pay the bills.

Nestlé's latest campaign could’ve gone the extra Milo
2 hours ago
Ad Nut

Nestlé's latest campaign could’ve gone the extra Milo

Some may like it hot, some may like it cold, but Ad Nut can't seem to mix with this campaign at all.

How to build a comprehensive digital privacy roadmap as an executive stakeholder
5 hours ago
Vasily Popravko

How to build a comprehensive digital privacy ...

As data privacy issues continue to plague the digital landscape, Vasily Popravko of MediaMonks shares how businesses can better adopt strategic approaches to meeting evolving customer trust, and security.

SPH Media files police report in ongoing circulation data scandal
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

SPH Media files police report in ongoing circulation...

The media group filed the report against several findings of the investigation, redacted in the full report published on June 16.