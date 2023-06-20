Absurdity amplified in Funlab’s ‘Party from Hell’

Officer goers hate office parties within the lacklustre walls of their own office. Ad Nut is told that these are as thrilling as… watching a sloth sprint or grass grow. The highlight of such agonising gatherings is the dreadfully questionable communal snack dip. Or the forced small talk between workmates and feeble attempts at karaoke.

Honestly, it sounds as lame as Ad Nut sorting and stacking acorns by size. The littles in its ilk find joy unbeknownst to Ad Nut, in smashing these well-organised stacks, then cajoling Ad Nut to repeat this endeavour on loop. Or when Ad Nut’s nimble spirit was subjected to the excruciating monotony of a gathering at a neighbour’s tree hollow. The absurdity of a party in the confines of one’s own tree trunk when all of forest floor can be explored! Ad Nut squirms in discomfort.

Finally, agencies DDB Melbourne and Mango have captured this plight in a new campaign for Funlab, one of Australasia’s biggest leisure and entertainment companies. Their new AI-generated film ‘Party from Hell’ is a witty work depicting the joy-sucking irrationality of corporate entertainment.

Giles Watson, the creative director at DDB Group Melbourne, said: “The thing about AI-generated video at this stage is… it’s pretty absurd. But not as absurd as having your office party at your own office.”

The campaign is visually as nutty as Ad Nut skiing on water. Produced on a shoestring budget within a week on text-to-image generative AI tools, it does not shy away from taking not-so-subtle jibes at AI’s limitation in creativity. The sheer ridiculousness of the concept and visual treatment are equally matched with a mindless jingle—and that’s precisely the intent here.

DDB Group Melbourne’s ECD was so inspired by the clamour around AI that he even deferred his quote to it. The machine overlords responded: “AI unveils the truth behind fake office parties, championing genuine fun in (another) groundbreaking advertising campaign."

Clearly, AI is not coming for human jobs. And certainly, with that stifling imagination at display, no AI squirrel can outwit Ad Nut’s ingenuity and its multitude of talents. Like composing a symphony of chirps and rustling leaves that stir the hearts of Ad Nut’s fellow squirrels. Or its artistry in building intricate nests and scampering away at lightning speed at the sight of murderous beasts. Much like humans, Ad Nut’s imagination knows no bounds. And that, fellow readers, no AI can ever imitate.

CREDITS

Client: Funlab

Agency: DDB Group Melbourne

PR: Mango Communications (part of DDB Group Melbourne)

Music composition: Terry Mann

Chief prompt officer: James Cowie