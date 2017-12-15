mango

Mango and other ‘masstige’ brands shutter after struggling in China. Can the US offer hope?
2 days ago
Julienna Law

Counting their losses in China, affordable fashion and beauty brands are recalibrating their business strategies and turning to the US for expansion.

Mango Sydney names new head of experiential
Dec 15, 2017
Staff Writer

Belle Sparavec has delivered major campaigns for Formula One, Tourism Australia and Marina Bay Sands.

Treat Myanmar with respect: JWT and Mango
Sep 15, 2013
David Blecken

SPIKES ASIA 2013 - Brands must be careful to avoid arrogance if they are to be successful in Myanmar, according to representatives from JWT and Mango Marketing Services at Spikes Asia 2013.

