A porn star and a Bollywood superstar team up for men's sexual health campaign

Bold Care has rolled out a campaign featuring its co-founder Ranveer Singh and porn star Johnny Sins.

The campaign was conceptualized by Moonshot and consisted of a film that parodies an Indian soap opera.

It shows a lady exiting her house with her bags packed, signifying a separation from her husband, a role played by Sins. That's when Singh, who plays her brother-in-law, asks to know the reason. In an over-the-top manner and mincing no words, she explains she's sexually dissatisfied with Sins, in front of the entire family, leaving them shocked. Her mother-in-law responds to this by slapping her, in a manner again reminiscent of melodramatic TV serials, which results in her falling off the first floor. While she's falling, Singh throws Sins a pack of Bold Care. In a hilarious sequence, Sins swallows the pill and catches her, and even before the duo lands, leaving his partner satisfied—all in a matter of nano-seconds- which ultimately makes her change her mind about leaving the house.

Rajat Jadhav, co-founder of Bold Care, said, "With #TakeBoldCareofHer, we want to address the stigma around men’s sexual health in India. Our aim has always been to be the category creators in this space and initiate open conversations around sexual health. We're here to help men overcome their sexual health issues by providing science-backed solutions.”

The film was released on 12 February.

CREDITS:

Creative agency: Moonshot

Written by: Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna

Director: Ayappa K

Production house: Earlyman Films