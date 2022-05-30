Advertising Media The Work
A fried chicken ad that spans generations—literally

BBDO Bangkok’s irreverent spot for Five Star Chicken is designed to have something for just about everyone.

Thai chicken shop Five Star Chicken had a problem to solve: Being around for 37 years, their consumers have now aged to Gen-B and Gen-X and the brand was struggling to connect with Gen-Y and Gen-Z customers. So agency partner BBDO Bangkok went to the streets to ask consumers of each generation on what makes a perfect ad. The filmmakers then decided to materialise every single wacky idea into a singular, weird, messy, strangely entertaining film.

In just under eight minutes, Ad Nut spotted zombies, a Harry Potter appearance, boxers, wartime scenes, and pop music blasting out of a radio while plastic chickens dance. It’s hard to explain, but Ad Nut supposes you’ll just have to watch it.

The only gripe Ad Nut has is Ad Nut wishes the colour grading on the film could have been a little brighter and less homogenous and grey-ish. Ad Nut was forced to squint a couple of times watching the film, but that could have easily been because of the double-take Ad Nut made watching plastic chickens dancing to pop music. 

CREDITS

Client: Five Star 
Agency: BBDO Bangkok
Chief Creative officer: Thasorn Boonyanate 
Creative Director: Phacharanath Jamornchureekun 
Art Director: Chumjit Yuanlae 
Senior Copywriter: Worrawan Chailert  
Group Business Director: Taksina Vasaruchapong  
Business Director: Pattama Thienapirak  
Account Director: Kavinthip Chaiteerakij  
Account Manager: Natthaka Musigrungsri  
Agency Producer: Toungrak Jiravatanarungsri  
Head of Brand and Digital Planning: Prasit Kunanuphanchai  
Strategic Planning Manager: Maipimol Suepayak   
Production House: Suneta
House Director: Teerapol Suneta  
Assistant Director: Kittikhun Jongkraiwut  
Producer: Chanapa Ployarunrung  
Cinematographer: Chalongwut Chorruangsak  
Gaffer: Chanthut Kasemsantinavin  
Art Director: Pornchai Cheeranoon  
Casting: Narissara Makmane  
Stylist: Montatip Narong  
Editor: Sarawut Kaweethammawong  
VTR: Positive4 (Thannawit Jiasuppibul)  
Sound Mix: Sound Space (Danai Suthamcharee)

