A fried chicken ad that spans generations—literally

Thai chicken shop Five Star Chicken had a problem to solve: Being around for 37 years, their consumers have now aged to Gen-B and Gen-X and the brand was struggling to connect with Gen-Y and Gen-Z customers. So agency partner BBDO Bangkok went to the streets to ask consumers of each generation on what makes a perfect ad. The filmmakers then decided to materialise every single wacky idea into a singular, weird, messy, strangely entertaining film.

In just under eight minutes, Ad Nut spotted zombies, a Harry Potter appearance, boxers, wartime scenes, and pop music blasting out of a radio while plastic chickens dance. It’s hard to explain, but Ad Nut supposes you’ll just have to watch it.

The only gripe Ad Nut has is Ad Nut wishes the colour grading on the film could have been a little brighter and less homogenous and grey-ish. Ad Nut was forced to squint a couple of times watching the film, but that could have easily been because of the double-take Ad Nut made watching plastic chickens dancing to pop music.

