A fried chicken ad that spans generations—literally

Thai chicken shop Five Star Chicken had a problem to solve: Being around for 37 years, their consumers have now aged to Gen-B and Gen-X and the brand was struggling to connect with Gen-Y and Gen-Z customers. So agency partner BBDO Bangkok went to the streets to ask consumers of each generation on what makes a perfect ad. The filmmakers then decided to materialise every single wacky idea into a singular, weird, messy, strangely entertaining film.
In just under eight minutes, Ad Nut spotted zombies, a Harry Potter appearance, boxers, wartime scenes, and pop music blasting out of a radio while plastic chickens dance. It’s hard to explain, but Ad Nut supposes you’ll just have to watch it.
The only gripe Ad Nut has is Ad Nut wishes the colour grading on the film could have been a little brighter and less homogenous and grey-ish. Ad Nut was forced to squint a couple of times watching the film, but that could have easily been because of the double-take Ad Nut made watching plastic chickens dancing to pop music.
CREDITS
Client: Five Star
Agency: BBDO Bangkok
Chief Creative officer: Thasorn Boonyanate
Creative Director: Phacharanath Jamornchureekun
Art Director: Chumjit Yuanlae
Senior Copywriter: Worrawan Chailert
Group Business Director: Taksina Vasaruchapong
Business Director: Pattama Thienapirak
Account Director: Kavinthip Chaiteerakij
Account Manager: Natthaka Musigrungsri
Agency Producer: Toungrak Jiravatanarungsri
Head of Brand and Digital Planning: Prasit Kunanuphanchai
Strategic Planning Manager: Maipimol Suepayak
Production House: Suneta
House Director: Teerapol Suneta
Assistant Director: Kittikhun Jongkraiwut
Producer: Chanapa Ployarunrung
Cinematographer: Chalongwut Chorruangsak
Gaffer: Chanthut Kasemsantinavin
Art Director: Pornchai Cheeranoon
Casting: Narissara Makmane
Stylist: Montatip Narong
Editor: Sarawut Kaweethammawong
VTR: Positive4 (Thannawit Jiasuppibul)
Sound Mix: Sound Space (Danai Suthamcharee)
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.