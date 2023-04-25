From DMs to dinner: Thailand's Five Star Chicken delivers heartwarming campaign

Thailand's Five Star Chicken wanted to target social media addicts guilty of ignoring their parents' calls and texts in favour of scrolling through TikTok. BBDO Bangkok's solution? If you can't beat 'em, join 'em. If the kids answer TikTok, nail them via the platform.

So, the campaign took over the accounts of three famous Thai TikTokers and replaced them with each other’s parents and grandparents. The result is seniors sharing heartwarming, authentic videos that will definitely make you smile.





These adorable old folks transformed into travel vloggers, mini soap opera stars, and even Na'vi aliens from Avatar, all in an effort to slide into their children’s and grandchildren's DMs and convince them to come home and share a lovely dinner. The campaign was timed to coincide with the three-days Thai national long holiday, Songkran, kickstarting on April 13.

With over 5.8 million views, 20K likes, and thousands of shares in just three days, the campaign has been an instant hit. Not surprising, as it tugs at our heartstrings and reminds us of the importance of family, especially during holidays and festivities.

So next time your parents or grandparents call or text you, don't ignore them. Instead, head home, pick up some delicious chicken on your way and enjoy quality time with those that matter the most. You never know. You might even learn a TikTok tip or two from the old folks!

