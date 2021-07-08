Creation Stories: Insights from the origins of recent and great APAC marketing work

In Creation Stories, brand and agency leaders talk about how they collaborated to bring a great piece of work to life. Available in both video and podcast form, Creation Stories is presented by Campaign Asia-Pacific and hosted by Richard Bleasdale.

Campaign Creation Stories: How to make people 'GAF' about a loyalty program
Jul 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: How to make people 'GAF' about a loyalty program

The 'Give a Flybuys' campaign used an attitude-laced rap to give venerable Australian loyalty program Flybuys a new swagger. See the ad, then hear the inside story of its creation directly from the brand and agency partner CHE Proximity.

Campaign Creation Stories: An electrifying Thai zombie comedy
Jun 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: An electrifying Thai zombie comedy

How Siampan Group and agency partner CJ Worx ended up deploying an army of the undead, Frankenstein's monster, and a catchy jingle to make people remember—and search for—car-battery brand Boliden.

Campaign Creation Stories: How Tourism New Zealand said 'Good morning, world' every day for a year
May 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Creation Stories: How Tourism New Zealand said 'Good morning, world' every day for a year

Campaign debuts a new series in which brand and agency leaders talk about how they collaborated to bring a great piece of work to life. In the premiere, Tourism NZ and Special Group discuss the somewhat insane idea of creating a daily brand video for a full year.

