Campaign Crash Course

Welcome to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course video learning series, in which APAC-based experts provide valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics in marketing and communications.

Campaign Crash Course: How to brief a creative agency
Oct 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to brief a creative agency

When briefing an agency, the more information you provide, the better the outcome. But what exactly should you present? Longtime HK adman Chris Kyme explains the (lost?) art of giving a good brief. And there will be a quiz.

Campaign Crash Course: Best time to post on social media
Oct 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Best time to post on social media

In 2020, one would expect most marketers and publishers to have a good understanding of how to tailor content for social media. But when's the best time to post shiny ad campaigns and stories to cut through the news feed? Find out here, and test your knowledge with a quiz!

Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs
Oct 2, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Gen Z is fast becoming one of the most important consumer segments for brands, but do marketers understand what makes this generation tick? Find out how to speak to the digitally-native generation in a language they appreciate. And in true Gen Z style, test your knowledge with a quiz!

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for cultivating talent
Sep 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leadership lessons for cultivating talent

How do leaders create effective teams? Dentsu Aegis Network Greater North chief Cheuk Chiang explains how to foster better talent by applying leadership principles, tips and learnings from past mistakes. Watch his video and test your knowledge with a quiz.

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?
Sep 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?

The industry talks about diversity a lot, but do we understand the true definition of diversity, the difference between inherent and acquired? Find out, and test your knowledge with a quiz.

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research
Sep 11, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research

Here's a primer for marketers on how to conduct research to drive better returns on investment. Pay attention, there will be TOUGH quiz.

