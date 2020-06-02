wunderman
Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Digital, performance marketing and ecommerce expected to see sharp uptake as companies focus on dealing with brands and consumers in flux
Wunderman Thompson tries to put merger challenges behind
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Wunderman Thompson's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Wunderman Thompson hires Naomi Troni as global marketing, growth leader
The industry veteran has been at MullenLowe Group since 2014.
Wunderman Thompson replaces Indonesia CEO
BBDO's former Indonesia CEO Vaishali Sarkar steps into the role as Marianne Admardatine will take on a new role in WPP.
Bryce Whitwam named China CEO for MRM McCann
The former Wunderman leader replaces Mike Zeng.
Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”
Annette Male tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the new agency wants to redress the balance between creativity and tech, and why talent is central to her leadership strategy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins