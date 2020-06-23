volvo

Volvo appoints Spark Foundry China for traditional media business
Jun 23, 2020
Carol Huang

Volvo appoints Spark Foundry China for traditional media business

The Publicis agency takes over the account from Mindshare.

Volvo videos for Malaysia have 'hidden' test-drive codes
Apr 29, 2019
Ad Nut

Volvo videos for Malaysia have 'hidden' test-drive codes

The carmaker aims to harvest leads via WhatsApp in exchange for entry into a contest.

Dolph Lundgren, you're no Jean Claude van Damme
Oct 25, 2018
Ad Nut

Dolph Lundgren, you're no Jean Claude van Damme

And this trying-too-hard Volvo video is as bad as, well, a Dolph Lundgren movie.

The inexact science of foreigners in Japanese advertising
Mar 9, 2017
David Blecken

The inexact science of foreigners in Japanese advertising

A recent campaign prompts questions around the role of 'foreigners'.

Meals on wheels: Volvo offers rolling dining in Tokyo
Feb 23, 2017
Ad Nut

Meals on wheels: Volvo offers rolling dining in Tokyo

The automaker, along with Uber Eats, an Iron Chef star and Dentsu, invites foodies to a seven-course meal served in an SUV.

