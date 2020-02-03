voice search

Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
Feb 3, 2020
Kristian Barnes

Don't underestimate the power of the voice

A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.

OK Google, how is voice search changing marketing?
May 29, 2019
Luke Janich

OK Google, how is voice search changing marketing?

More than you might think. Yet many brands continue to stay too quiet about it.

Amazon's latest Alexa launch is a big step forward for voice
Apr 8, 2019
David Coombs

Amazon's latest Alexa launch is a big step forward for voice

Alexa for Business Blueprints will have a knock-on effect on a company's branding.

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Keegan

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed

Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.

Why Google's claims about audio transcription matter for marketing
Apr 19, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Why Google's claims about audio transcription matter for marketing

Google says it has nearly perfected the ability to transcribe audio into text, which has potential to impact voice search, retail environments and even creative teams.

Struggling to rank in voice search? Focus on speed, content, and optimisation
Mar 7, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Struggling to rank in voice search? Focus on speed, content, and optimisation

Advertisers and agencies that aspire to rank high in voice search will need to ensure that at least a dozen variables are implemented by the experts, according to a new report.

