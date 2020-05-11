Luke Janich

The indie agency survival guide
Advertising
May 11, 2020
Luke Janich

The indie agency survival guide

Specialisation is your greatest weapon.

OK Google, how is voice search changing marketing?
Advertising
May 29, 2019
Luke Janich

OK Google, how is voice search changing marketing?

More than you might think. Yet many brands continue to stay too quiet about it.

Instagram, fake likes and the future of influencer marketing
Digital
Mar 1, 2019
Luke Janich

Instagram, fake likes and the future of influencer ...

Time to bring the rigour of performance marketing over to the influencer space.

Indie vs. network: How specialist agencies are changing the agency model
Advertising
Nov 28, 2018
Luke Janich

Indie vs. network: How specialist agencies are ...

Across the region, specialist independent agencies are starting to compete with the largest networks in pitches that would’ve been unimaginable only a few years ago.

The great mobile leap: What are you waiting for?
Advertising
May 14, 2018
Luke Janich

The great mobile leap: What are you waiting for?

A huge change to Google's indexing makes optimisation for mobile more critical than ever. Here’s what you should do about it.

Amazon in SEA: the biggest opportunity is yet to come
Analysis
Sep 14, 2017
Luke Janich

Amazon in SEA: the biggest opportunity is yet to come

Beyond being a powerful platform for selling, the ecommerce giant may be a goldmine of information for marketers seeking to understand their potential customers.

