Watch: How Ogilvy and Voxi made a lockdown ad in 16 days
Ogilvy's Jon Tapper and Vodafone's Maria Koutsoudakis discuss how they created 'I am endless'.
Carat captures Vodafone global media account
WPP's Wavemaker has held business since 2014.
Is there anything 5G can't do?
THE WORK: 'Huxley' for Vodafone New Zealand by DDB New Zealand with Sweetshop.
Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle
An analysis of India's top 100 brands, according to consumers. Which made significant gains in 2019, and which lost their stripes?
Vodafone calls global media review after in-housing digital buying
WPP's Wavemaker has held account since 2014. Key markets include Australia, Germany, India, South Africa, Spain and the UK.
Pepsi overtakes Coke as world's most effective brand in Effie Index
Pepsi swapped places with Vodafone which dropped to fourth in the ranking.
