vodafone

Watch: How Ogilvy and Voxi made a lockdown ad in 16 days
Jun 5, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

Watch: How Ogilvy and Voxi made a lockdown ad in 16 days

Ogilvy's Jon Tapper and Vodafone's Maria Koutsoudakis discuss how they created 'I am endless'.

Carat captures Vodafone global media account
Sep 17, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Carat captures Vodafone global media account

WPP's Wavemaker has held business since 2014.

Is there anything 5G can't do?
Sep 16, 2019
Ad Nut

Is there anything 5G can't do?

THE WORK: 'Huxley' for Vodafone New Zealand by DDB New Zealand with Sweetshop.

Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle
Jul 29, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

Tech dominates India's top 100 brands, FMCG names struggle

An analysis of India's top 100 brands, according to consumers. Which made significant gains in 2019, and which lost their stripes?

Vodafone calls global media review after in-housing digital buying
Apr 10, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Vodafone calls global media review after in-housing digital buying

WPP's Wavemaker has held account since 2014. Key markets include Australia, Germany, India, South Africa, Spain and the UK.

Pepsi overtakes Coke as world's most effective brand in Effie Index
May 25, 2018
Simon Gwynn

Pepsi overtakes Coke as world's most effective brand in Effie Index

Pepsi swapped places with Vodafone which dropped to fourth in the ranking. 

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia