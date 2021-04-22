vitasoy

Vitasoy faces boycott in mainland China following stabbing in HK
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Vitasoy faces boycott in mainland China following stabbing in HK

The Hong Kong beverage company is under intense scrutiny among Chinese consumers amid an incident that questioned mainland China-Hong Kong diplomacy.

Vitasoy lands on 'Planet milk'
Apr 22, 2021
Ad Nut

Vitasoy lands on 'Planet milk'

In Australia, on Earth Day, the drinks maker debuts a new Leo Burnett-developed brand platform celebrating plant-based milks as an easy choice to make.

Vitasoy aims for Hong Kong youth with odd duck of a drink
May 27, 2015
Matthew Miller

Vitasoy aims for Hong Kong youth with odd duck of a drink

HONG KONG - A new Vitasoy TV spot introduces a ready-to-drink coffee/tea beverage to Hong Kong by celebrating other odd pairings.

Vitasoy promotes better lifestyle through iPhone app
Dec 1, 2011
Staff Reporters

Vitasoy promotes better lifestyle through iPhone app

AUSTRALIA - Vitasoy has launched iPhone app 'Good habits', with information on food, exercise and general well-being to help the public kick start a better lifestyle.

Leo Burnett Hong Kong wins big at 2010 Kam Fan Awards
Nov 29, 2010
Benjamin Li

Leo Burnett Hong Kong wins big at 2010 Kam Fan Awards

HONG KONG - Leo Burnett Hong Kong won the Grand Kam Fan award for it 'Curtains: Trailer' for Ikea at the annual Kam Fan Awards held at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday. A further 13 gold, 28 silver and 59 bronze awards were also presented.

Vitasoy creates 'MomenTee' campaign on Facebook
Nov 19, 2010
Jane Leung

Vitasoy creates 'MomenTee' campaign on Facebook

Hong Kong ready-to-drink soymilk brand Vitasoy has launched an irresistible campaign titled the ‘MomenTee’ through social media and TVC.

