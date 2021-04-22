vitasoy
Vitasoy faces boycott in mainland China following stabbing in HK
The Hong Kong beverage company is under intense scrutiny among Chinese consumers amid an incident that questioned mainland China-Hong Kong diplomacy.
Vitasoy lands on 'Planet milk'
In Australia, on Earth Day, the drinks maker debuts a new Leo Burnett-developed brand platform celebrating plant-based milks as an easy choice to make.
Vitasoy aims for Hong Kong youth with odd duck of a drink
HONG KONG - A new Vitasoy TV spot introduces a ready-to-drink coffee/tea beverage to Hong Kong by celebrating other odd pairings.
Vitasoy promotes better lifestyle through iPhone app
AUSTRALIA - Vitasoy has launched iPhone app 'Good habits', with information on food, exercise and general well-being to help the public kick start a better lifestyle.
Leo Burnett Hong Kong wins big at 2010 Kam Fan Awards
HONG KONG - Leo Burnett Hong Kong won the Grand Kam Fan award for it 'Curtains: Trailer' for Ikea at the annual Kam Fan Awards held at the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre on Friday. A further 13 gold, 28 silver and 59 bronze awards were also presented.
Vitasoy creates 'MomenTee' campaign on Facebook
Hong Kong ready-to-drink soymilk brand Vitasoy has launched an irresistible campaign titled the ‘MomenTee’ through social media and TVC.
