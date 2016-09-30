viral

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

We’ve been living in a social media-driven world for more than a decade, but a platform such as TikTok that completely changes the game for marketers only comes around every so often.

5 secrets of creating shareable content
Sep 30, 2016
Jeraldine Phneah

Facebook has made it hard, but brands shouldn't give up on organic content strategy. Jeraldine Phneah of Socialbakers offers some advice and examples.

Social 'experiment' breaks down recipe for viral videos
Jul 14, 2016
Gabey Goh

Australia’s The Woolshed Co. conducted a two-year long 'social experiment' to break down the essence of what makes content viral and shareable, while also showcasing its own capabilities.

Japan’s social space gets real
Aug 31, 2015
Azusa Fukai

The rise of social network-enabled experiences requires new brand-thinking.

Online video surges in APAC but fails to engage audiences: Unruly
Jul 16, 2015
Nikki Wicks

SINGAPORE – Brands in Southeast Asia created almost double the number of online video ads in the past 12 months compared to last year, but a drop in engagement has raised questions about the quality of the content.

Romantic stationery: A Post-it proposal in Korea
Apr 28, 2015
Matthew Miller

KOREA - A marriage proposal staged on Korean Valentine's Day has earned more than 3.4 million views for 3M's Post-it note brand.

