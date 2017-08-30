Jeraldine Phneah

Send feedback to Jeraldine Phneah.
How brands can cope with a 24% increase in social-media ad costs
Analysis
Aug 30, 2017
Jeraldine Phneah

How brands can cope with a 24% increase in ...

Making the most of Facebook investments is getting more difficult. Jeraldine Phneah of Socialbakers prescribes knowing your audience and working toward repeat engagement.

Don't over-boost your social posts
Analysis
Nov 25, 2016
Jeraldine Phneah

Don't over-boost your social posts

How brands can dramatically reduce their CPC and CPM.

5 secrets of creating shareable content
Analysis
Sep 30, 2016
Jeraldine Phneah

5 secrets of creating shareable content

Facebook has made it hard, but brands shouldn't give up on organic content strategy. Jeraldine Phneah of Socialbakers offers some advice and examples.

Why smart marketers don’t rely on Google for research
Marketing
Jan 29, 2015
Jeraldine Phneah

Why smart marketers don’t rely on Google for research

Euromonitor's Jeraldine Phneah offers six benefits market-research vendors can provide that search engines cannot.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia