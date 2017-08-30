Making the most of Facebook investments is getting more difficult. Jeraldine Phneah of Socialbakers prescribes knowing your audience and working toward repeat engagement.
How brands can dramatically reduce their CPC and CPM.
Facebook has made it hard, but brands shouldn't give up on organic content strategy. Jeraldine Phneah of Socialbakers offers some advice and examples.
Euromonitor's Jeraldine Phneah offers six benefits market-research vendors can provide that search engines cannot.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins