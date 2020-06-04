user experience

How the pandemic is reshaping UX design for brands
Jun 4, 2020
Akae Wang

How the pandemic is reshaping UX design for brands

UX and digital design have come to play a key role in helping us stay connected and feel less isolated, says Tencent's executive creative director.

The power of friction for brands in a frictionless world
Aug 29, 2019
Matt Holt

The power of friction for brands in a frictionless world

Seamless brand experiences risk being forgettable; sometimes it pays to throw in a few well-placed obstacles.

Integrating CX into your organisation, part 2: Not just another house guest
Apr 17, 2018
Jeremy Thomson

Integrating CX into your organisation, part 2: Not just another house guest

As customer-centric design becomes more popular more companies are realizing its importance. But most seem to see it just another pretty face.

APAC marketers most likely to embrace AI: Econsultancy
Mar 12, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

APAC marketers most likely to embrace AI: Econsultancy

TOP OF THE CHARTS: APAC marketers are most open to AI and creating personalised experiences for consumers, according to a new report.

Why experience is the key ingredient for strong brands
Jun 12, 2017
David Blecken

Why experience is the key ingredient for strong brands

Business leaders increasingly understand that direct experience of a brand is what really counts. Yet relatively few are delivering.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia