Jeremy Thomson

Integrating CX into your organisation, part 3: Timing is everything
Opinions
Sep 4, 2018
Jeremy Thomson

In the last of a series, Geometry Global's Jeremy Thomson looks at what's needed to be able to really see things from the customer's perspective.

Integrating CX into your organisation, part 2: Not just another house guest
Opinions
Apr 17, 2018
Jeremy Thomson

As customer-centric design becomes more popular more companies are realizing its importance. But most seem to see it just another pretty face.

Integrating CX into your organisation, part 1: Willingness to learn and change
Opinions
Dec 4, 2017
Jeremy Thomson

In the first of a series, Geometry Global's Jeremy Thomson looks at what's needed to be able to really see things from the customer's perspective.

