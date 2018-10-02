Search
22 hours ago
Changing the channel: Use data to leverage potential of OTT in Southeast Asia
Following a year of rapid growth in OTT penetration across Southeast Asia, new research from Kantar and The Trade Desk offers valuable market insights.
Oct 2, 2018
Gaining share in a trade war: Five tips for successful brand-building in China
As the storm clouds gather, international brands must prepare for continuous adaptation.
Jun 14, 2017
Belt and Road: a two-way street
China's Belt and Road initiative isn't just about exporting but opening up communication, says Weber Shandwick's Lydia Lee.
Oct 13, 2016
Spotify teams up with The Trade Desk on programmatic audio in Asia
The offering covers Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
