trade

Gaining share in a trade war: Five tips for successful brand-building in China
Oct 2, 2018
Guy Hayward

Gaining share in a trade war: Five tips for successful brand-building in China

As the storm clouds gather, international brands must prepare for continuous adaptation.

Belt and Road: a two-way street
Jun 14, 2017
Lydia Lee

Belt and Road: a two-way street

China's Belt and Road initiative isn't just about exporting but opening up communication, says Weber Shandwick's Lydia Lee.

Spotify teams up with The Trade Desk on programmatic audio in Asia
Oct 13, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Spotify teams up with The Trade Desk on programmatic audio in Asia

The offering covers Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

5 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

6 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

7 Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

8 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

The biggest brand fails of 2020

9 The biggest brand fails of 2020

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

10 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders