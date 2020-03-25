Lydia Lee

Mitigating economic fallout for businesses and employees amid COVID-19
PR
Mar 25, 2020
Lydia Lee

Mitigating economic fallout for businesses and ...

China’s efforts in managing the crisis has shown that sharing manpower across businesses is something of a revolutionary idea.

Connections still key despite isolation and border shutdowns
Opinions
Mar 18, 2020
Lydia Lee

Connections still key despite isolation and border ...

Weber Shandwick China's president makes a case for retaining connections and encouraging private-public collaboration during the coronavirus crisis.

Community before communication
PR
Jun 4, 2018
Lydia Lee

Community before communication

Mentorship, training and pathways are essential for any company seeking to communicate effectively, says Campaign's Women Leading Change Mentor of the Year.

Belt and Road: a two-way street
Analysis
Jun 14, 2017
Lydia Lee

Belt and Road: a two-way street

China's Belt and Road initiative isn't just about exporting but opening up communication, says Weber Shandwick's Lydia Lee.

