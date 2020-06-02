thompson

Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic
Jun 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Digital, performance marketing and ecommerce expected to see sharp uptake as companies focus on dealing with brands and consumers in flux

Wunderman Thompson hires Naomi Troni as global marketing, growth leader
Jan 17, 2020
Lindsay Stein

The industry veteran has been at MullenLowe Group since 2014.

Wunderman Thompson replaces Indonesia CEO
Dec 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

BBDO's former Indonesia CEO Vaishali Sarkar steps into the role as Marianne Admardatine will take on a new role in WPP.

Wunderman Thompson APAC CEO: “The pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency”
Jun 3, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Annette Male tells Campaign Asia-Pacific how the new agency wants to redress the balance between creativity and tech, and why talent is central to her leadership strategy.

Wunderman Thompson unveils APAC leadership
May 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Eight regional leaders announced in addition to Justin Peyton.

Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief
Apr 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Former Digitas senior executive reunited with Annette Male at WPP.

