telkomsel
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rachel Goh, Telkomsel
A seasoned marketer in the telco sector, Goh continues to strive for relevance through digital solutions for legacy Indonesian brand Telkomsel.
Telkomsel calls multi-agency pitch
Telco looking to strengthen creative, digital and brand strategy with three new agencies.
Postr agrees new partnership with Telkomsel
Deal is the second that Postr has signed with an Indonesian telco.
Indonesia Q&A with VML's head of digital
Time online has increased expectations from Indonesian consumers and brands are responding with beefed up digital investment.
Updated: Controversy surrounds Telkomsel’s media pitch
JAKARTA - Two months after calling a media agency review, Indonesia’s leading telco Telkomsel has awarded the US$40 million business to OMD, but not before at least one agency involved in the pitch expressed its displeasure over the 'e-auction' process employed in the final stages of the pitch.
Telkomsel begins media-planning pitch
JAKARTA - Mobile operator Telkomsel has issued a tender to review its media planning partnership.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins