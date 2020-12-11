Telkomsel calls digital review

Telkomsel, the largest mobile service provider in Indonesia has called a full review of its digital mandate and is in the process of reviewing agency candidates.

The incumbent on the account is Hakuhodo-owned digital agency I-DAC Indonesia. Hakuhodo has a long history of working with Telkomsel, having earned split creative duties with Leo Burnett back in 2010, while local shop Narrada handled digital duties for much of the past decade.

Marketing consultancy R3 will be managing the pitch, it confirmed, when contacted by Campaign.